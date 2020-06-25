Eiffel Tower reopens for tourists after 104 days of coronavirus shutdown

The Eiffel Tower reopened on JUne 25, 2020 after being shut for nearly three months. (Source: toureiffelofficielle/Instagram, LaTourEiffel/Twitter) The Eiffel Tower reopened on JUne 25, 2020 after being shut for nearly three months. (Source: toureiffelofficielle/Instagram, LaTourEiffel/Twitter)

The Eiffel Tower has finally reopened after being shut for nearly three months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This was the longest closure of the much famed monument since World War II.

The Eiffel Tower usually receives about seven million visitors per year, with about three-quarters from abroad.

As tourists head back to the place, precautionary measures are being taken to ensure their safety. Ground markings are being made to ensure social distancing while the site’s operating company, SETE, has promised “daily cleaning and disinfection of public spaces at the tower”.

According to SETE’s director general Patrick Branco Ruivo the top of the tower is set to reopen by July 15 but only eight people will be allowed into the elevators at a time, instead of the usual 45. The overall number of visitors are to be tightly limited for the time being.

The ticket prices for children have been halved for July and August.

The reopening of the Eiffel Tower, of course, has thrilled people. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrations:

???? C’est reparti, avec un accueil en fanfare pour mes premiers visiteurs ! ??

???? Here we go, I’m open and ready to welcome my first visitors with a fanfare! ??#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/ugK5U9jcIY — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 25, 2020

???? Premiers visiteurs aux 1er et 2e étages ?? 10 mn de montée par étage seulement ! ??

???? Our first visitors arrive at the 1st and 2nd floors. 10 minutes only to climb each level ??#tourEiffel #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/GBf26ElSAD — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) June 25, 2020

(With inputs from AFP)

