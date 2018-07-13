Historic locations to beach resorts, why Egypt is a great destination for Indian travellers

Egypt has been named as one of the hottest destination for Indian travellers. (Source: Getty Images) Egypt has been named as one of the hottest destination for Indian travellers. (Source: Getty Images)

According to the United Nations’ World Tourism Organisation, Egypt has been ranked as the second-fastest growing tourist destination of 2017. But what attracts Indian travellers? Egypt as a destination is great if one wants to visit historical places and still spend some time by the beach.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, which is one of the seven wonders of the world is the largest and oldest of the three pyramids in Giza. Apart from that, the Great Sand Sea — which includes a vast desert region of sand dunes — covers approximately 72,000km square and is a great tourist attraction.

The pyramids in Giza. (Source: Getty Images) The pyramids in Giza. (Source: Getty Images)

Cairo, the Egyptian capital, has one of the Middle East’s largest and most famous market known as the Khan al-Khalili market. One can expect to find spices, copper, silver, alabaster and cotton products at quite cheap prices in the 500-year-old bazaar.

Khan al-Khalili. (Source: Getty Images) Khan al-Khalili. (Source: Getty Images)

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo has an extensive collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities including King Tutankhamun’s golden mask and other mummies.

King Tutankhamun’s golden mask in the Egyptian Museum. (Source: Getty Images) King Tutankhamun’s golden mask in the Egyptian Museum. (Source: Getty Images)

Need a break from the heat and historical sights? Head to Egypt’s Red Sea Riviera. The usually jam-packed area has many beach resorts and luxury cruises apart from watersports. You can discover ancient monuments and other magnificent sights on a leisure luxury cruise on the Nile between Luxor and Aswan.

The Red Sea in Egypt. (Source: Getty Images) The Red Sea in Egypt. (Source: Getty Images)

Don’t miss out on the Egyptian food! From lamb kebabs to shawarma, kabab ka kofta and meat pie, the Arabian country is a heaven for meat lovers!

Planning to visit Egypt in the near future? Apart from these places, here are the other tourist attractions that you must go to:

Luxor Temple

Luxor Temple is a large ancient temple located in the east bank of river Nile.

Mount Sinai

This mountain in Egypt is considered a holy site by the Abrahamic religions.

Cairo Citadel

The Saladin Citadel of Cairo is a medieval Islamic fortification lacated on Mokattam hill near the center of Cairo.

Al-Azhar Mosque

Al-Azhar Mosque is an Islamic mosque situated in Cairo.

Red Pyramid

Red Pyramid, also known as the North Pyramid, is one of the three largest pyramids in Dahshur necropolis in Cairo.

Thinking of visiting Egypt? Let us know in the comments section below.

