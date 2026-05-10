Dua Lipa’s wildlife adventure with fiancé Callum Turner: 5 best safaris for Indian travellers in South Africa

Pop icon Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of her exotic safari with fiancé, Callum Turner, under the South African sun. The Don’t Start Now singer served stunning looks, featuring designer pieces in earthy hues and safari staples.

Dua shared a carousel featuring photos and videos from her safari expedition. The glimpses included sunrise and sunset drives, where the star couple spotted a leopard crossing a stream, a troop of monkeys, a tower of giraffes, a zebra family in a group hug, and a herd of elephants. She also shared sun-kissed selfies, capturing the stunning landscape.

“David Attenborough, eat your heart out!!!!! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable…one of those experiences that stays with you forever,” Dua captioned the post.