Dua Lipa’s wildlife adventure with fiancé Callum Turner: 5 best safaris for Indian travellers in South Africa

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Pop icon Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of her exotic safari with fiancé, Callum Turner, under the South African sun. The Don’t Start Now singer served stunning looks, featuring designer pieces in earthy hues and safari staples.
Dua shared a carousel featuring photos and videos from her safari expedition. The glimpses included sunrise and sunset drives, where the star couple spotted a leopard crossing a stream, a troop of monkeys, a tower of giraffes, a zebra family in a group hug, and a herd of elephants. She also shared sun-kissed selfies, capturing the stunning landscape.
“David Attenborough, eat your heart out!!!!! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. It was truly unforgettable…one of those experiences that stays with you forever,” Dua captioned the post.
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South African safaris have generated a significant buzz among travel enthusiasts and wildlife photographers in India, especially after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed Masai Mara as their favourite holiday spot.
Amid the buzz around safaris in South Africa, we have collated a list of the best reserves and national parks in South Africa for Indian travellers based on accessibility.
Known for elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards, and buffalo, Kruger National Park offers stunning landscapes and spectacular African wildlife. Indian travellers can book direct flights from India to Johannesburg and then book a two-hour flight to the Kruger area.
Spread across two million hectares of land, the Kruger National Park is larger than Israel. “The diversity, density and sheer numbers of animals are almost unparalleled, and all of Africa’s iconic safari species live out their dramatic days here, along with a supporting cast of 137 other mammals and over 500 varieties of birds,” the official website reads.
This South African national park is considered to be the easiest safari for Indians. However, it is smaller than Kruger National Park, making it perfect for a short safari expedition for families and couples. As the Park is compact, it is easier to spot animals at short distances and is also malaria-free.
Set within the crater of an ancient volcano, which was formed 1.2 billion years ago, the Park consists of over 7,000 animals and 360 bird species. “The landscape and rock formations we see today are the enduring reminders of this magnificent (volcano) occurrence,” the official website reads.
This reserve is an ideal place for families and couples to find tranquillity with wildlife. It is one of the best luxury safaris, offering closer wildlife sightings and off-road game drives. The area is located in the southwest of the Kruger National Park and is best for leopard and lion sightings.
According to the official website, the dry season, from June to September, is ideal for spotting wildlife. “August and September are particularly nice, since it is warmer than in mid-winter and animals tend to gather at water sources, making them easier to spot,” the website suggests.
As the name suggests, this Park is popular for its elephant population and the Big Five, including lion, leopard, rhino, and cape buffalo. It also offers a wide range of antelope species, including red hartebeest, kudu, and eland. Indian travellers can easily book direct flights from Delhi or Mumbai to Johannesburg.
This Reserve is for Indian travellers seeking a luxury experience with less crowded safari and is a 4-5 hour drive from Johannesburg. It offers the Big Five, along with 66 mammal species and 300 bird species.
Travellers can book 4 and 5-star luxury Madikwe lodges, making it a quintessential trip for couples and solo adventurers. If lucky, travellers can also spot wild dogs.
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