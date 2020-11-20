This UAE woman travelled across all seven continents in just three days

Dr Khawla AlRomaithi broke the record for the fastest time to travel to all seven continents. (Source: guinnessworldrecords.com)

Dr Khawla AlRomaithi from UAE has set a Guinness World Record by travelling to all seven continents in just three days 14 hours 46 minutes and 48 seconds.

AlRomaithi visited 208 countries and dependent territories during her journey, which ended in Sydney on February 13, 2020.

“The UAE is home to around 200 different nationalities, I wanted to visit their countries and learn about their cultures and traditions,” she was quoted as saying by guinnessworldrecords.com.

Talking about her experience, Romaithi recalled it to be a “difficult journey”. “The attempt demanded a lot of patience especially in airports as well as having to deal with constant plane rides,” she said.

There were occasions when she even contemplated quitting. “I wanted to quit on many different occasions if I am being honest, I just wanted to get back home. But I kept looking forward to the end goal. My family and friends deserve a lot of credit for motivating me and encouraging me to keep moving ahead in my journey.”

“Achieving a Guinness World Records title is an absolute honour for myself and for my society… I want to dedicate my record title to my home country and society as a gift…I hope that my accomplishment can be an inspiration to many at home and worldwide. I encourage everyone to find a way to accomplish their goals in life, nothing is impossible!” the globetrotter expressed.

