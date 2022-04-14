Dornier 228 makes maiden journey from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh; some stunning places to see in the northeast

The northeast is India’s most diverse region with beautiful traditions and cultures, waiting to be explored. Recently, ‘made-in-India’ Dornier 228 aircraft undertook its first commercial aviation flight from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh to central Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, becoming a significant landmark in India’s aviation history.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotirditya Scindia was aboard the flight, along with Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju. They described the occasion as ‘historic’.

The eagerly awaited moment finally unfolds today. First Ever “Made In India” 17-seater Civil Dornier Aircraft lands at Pasighat in Eastern Arunachal. A proud moment and historic occasion that will boost air connectivity in NE under UDAN. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/Tsi6PWU1rw — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 12, 2022

The distance between Dibrugarh to Pasighat is 149 km, and it is a 3-hour road journey. Travelling in an aircraft will obviously be less time-consuming. As such, this is an opportune moment to undertake a journey to the northeast, especially if that is something you have been planning to do for a while now.

But the northeast is a vast region, which includes eight states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. Assuming that you have limited time to cover them all, (you can always return and explore more), here is a list of some of the must-see places, which include those that are literal paradise on earth; read on.

* If this is your first visit, you must go to the Kaziranga National Park, which is home to one-horned rhinos. The Park is located in Assam, and is home to nearly 2,000 of them. The wildlife safari here is an experience you would want to take with you and cherish for life.

Rhino mother and calf at Kaziranga National Park, Assam. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Rhino mother and calf at Kaziranga National Park, Assam. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Go to Shillong, which is the capital of Meghalaya and is called ‘Scotland of the East’. While the city itself has much to offer, you can also drive up to Cherrapunji, which is one of the wettest places on earth, and is greeted by rain every few minutes! Located around 50 km from Shillong, its local attractions include the double-decker tree root bridge, and breathtaking views of the valley and waterfalls.

* Do check out the Nathula Pass in Gangtok, which is one of the highest motorable roads in the world. The place offers scenic beauty of Himalayan peaks that are between Sikkim and China.

* For a spiritual experience, head to the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama, which is in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. The Tawang Monastery is located at a height of about 3,048 metres!

* An ideal trip to Agartala in Tripura will last 1-2 days, during which you can learn more about the Manikya dynasty, which was the ruling house of the kingdom of ‘Twipra’, later the princely ‘Tripura’, and now the state of Tripura.

* You can spend two days in Imphal, Manipur also, wherein the INA Memorial is a must-visit.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!