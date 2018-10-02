The scariest Disneyland ride for this Halloween is here. Would you ever try it?

The Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy is a roller-coaster ride featuring many ghostly attractions. (Source: disneyland.disney.go.com) The Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy is a roller-coaster ride featuring many ghostly attractions. (Source: disneyland.disney.go.com)

Every year at Halloween, Disneyland offers people the thrill of scary rides. Some notable mentions are the boat ride at Pirates of the Carribean, the Haunted Mansion and the Indiana Jones Adventure. This year too, the theme park is planning a ghostly experience.

The Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, a roller-coaster ride promises to be as frightening as possible with eerie soundtracks playing in the background in a pitch-black surrounding. If that doesn’t scare you enough, there will also be a galaxy of ghosts and spirits, heads of the dead popping up in between your ride and skeletal arms projected to reach you so as to make it more adventurous.

Although this revamped demonic-style ride is child-friendly, it’s better to be cautious before heading towards the dark side. According to Disneyland’s website, the ride requires one to “Brave the haunted cosmos aboard a rocket racing to the darkest reaches of outer space — now through October 31, 2018!”

Another scary ride that has had a makeover and is sure to keep you engaged is the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT. The renewed one will take you on a “thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from high up in The Collector’s fortress!”

