Disney swaps the use of ‘fairy godmothers in training’ for a more gender-neutral term

With gender-neutral terms gaining acceptance around the world, Disney is doing its bit to keep the conversation going. According to reports, it has done away with the popular term ‘fairy godmothers’ at its theme parks, replacing it with a more gender-inclusive one.

An update shared on disneyworld.disney.go.com states that instead of ‘fairy godmothers in training’, employees will now be addressed as ‘fairy godmother’s apprentices’. The change, according to an Independent report, will affect those working at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques in Disney World and Disneyland.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques — which are famous for giving children between the age group of three and 12 a makeover of their choice — will reopen on August 25, 2022, per the website.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title, New Look at MagicBand+, Disneyland Paris Cuts Holes in Hoses to Combat Extreme Heat & More: Daily Recap (7/19/22)https://t.co/YD5EO5pXXr — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) July 20, 2022

It adds that “with the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade”, the “fairy godmother’s apprentices will pamper and primp” the kids “until they look storybook stunning”. Children here can “choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume”.

Explaining this landmark change on the Streaming the Magic Disney blog, the text reads, “Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests and cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘fairy god mother’s apprentices’ rather than ‘fairy godmothers in training’.”

“This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” it adds.

What do you think of this change?

