scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Disney swaps the use of ‘fairy godmothers in training’ for a more gender-neutral term

The decision was taken so that cast members that "might not identify as female" can still be "part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 8:00:34 pm
Disney, Disney news, Disney gender neutral, Disney gender inclusive, Disney gender neutral term, Disney gender inclusive term for employees, indian express newsThe change will affect those working at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques in Disney World and Disneyland. (Source: Guy Jasper Gonzaga/Flickr)

With gender-neutral terms gaining acceptance around the world, Disney is doing its bit to keep the conversation going. According to reports, it has done away with the popular term ‘fairy godmothers’ at its theme parks, replacing it with a more gender-inclusive one.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

An update shared on disneyworld.disney.go.com states that instead of ‘fairy godmothers in training’, employees will now be addressed as ‘fairy godmother’s apprentices’. The change, according to an Independent report, will affect those working at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques in Disney World and Disneyland.

ALSO READ |NHS removes words ‘women’ and ‘woman’ from menopause page in a bid to be more ‘inclusive’

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques — which are famous for giving children between the age group of three and 12 a makeover of their choice — will reopen on August 25, 2022, per the website.

It adds that “with the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade”, the “fairy godmother’s apprentices will pamper and primp” the kids “until they look storybook stunning”. Children here can “choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume”.

ALSO READ |Saying it right: How India’s corporate sector is slowly waking up to gender sensitivity

Explaining this landmark change on the Streaming the Magic Disney blog, the text reads, “Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests and cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘fairy god mother’s apprentices’ rather than ‘fairy godmothers in training’.”

“This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character,” it adds.

What do you think of this change?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Manoj Kumar Jha writes: Why the Rajya Sabha matters

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist
National Film Awards

Soorarai Pottru & Tanhaji prove that theatrical & streaming can co-exist

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Lok Sabha passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 amid Oppn protest

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’ or 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy’

Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Where is Sunny Deol? 'Missing' BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

KALBELIA
Quilting memories: Exhibition showcases quilts woven by women of Rajasthan’s Kalbelia community
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement