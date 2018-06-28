Disney cruise to launch ghoulish wonderland on the high seas

Disney Cruise Line chefs have conjured some very special treats for Halloween, including chocolate cake with pumpkin filling, spider cakes and spooky Juice. (Source: Official website) Disney Cruise Line chefs have conjured some very special treats for Halloween, including chocolate cake with pumpkin filling, spider cakes and spooky Juice. (Source: Official website)

Although Halloween is months away, Disney fans can’t keep calm ever since the makers announced that Disney Cruise Line Halloween party on the High Seas. So, it’s time to grab your costume and a life vest because things are going to get real scary in the deep sea. According to the blog by Disney Parks, the cruise ship is going under major “spooky-fication” and will be turned into a ghoulish wonderland on the high seas. The scary Halloween celebration will be packed with haunted tricks and fun-filled treats for the whole family.

Not just that the cruise offers many other special events says Disney Cruise Line news. “Halloween on the High Seas takes place on most voyages aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder and Disney Magic from September through October. This one-of-a-kind Halloween celebration features spooky parties, lively entertainment and elaborate décor, including The Pumpkin Tree, which magically transforms throughout the cruise.”

To get guests into the spirit of the season, Halloween-themed movies will be shown on Funnel Vision by the family pool and in staterooms. Disney Cruise Line chefs have conjured some very special treats for Halloween, including chocolate cake with pumpkin filling, spider cakes and spooky Juice. Disney has cruises leaving from New York City, San Diego, and Port Canaveral says the blog. The routes are all different and the lengths of the trip vary, so that customers can pick their choice of tour.

