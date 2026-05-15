Diabetic denied toilet access before flight landing: Experts weigh in on safety vs medical urgency

A social media post alleging that a diabetic passenger was denied washroom access on an IndiGo flight has sparked debate over aviation safety vis-a-vis medical urgency. Shubham Kushwaha, a student activist and public policy researcher, claimed on X that a passenger on IndiGo flight 6E6313 from Raipur to Delhi was refused access to the washroom at 6:15 pm, around 20 minutes before landing, despite citing a medical need. The post further alleged that the passenger was denied access even after landing, before deplaning.

Responding to the claim, IndiGo said, “As per standard safety protocols, once the seat belt signs are on, including during critical phases of flight such as taxi, take-off, descent, and landing, passengers are required to remain seated with their seat belts fastened.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, what do aviation rules actually say—and can diabetes create a genuine bathroom emergency?

Air Hostess Neha of Indigo Flight 6E6313 (Raipur to Delhi, 16:50 departure) denied a Diabetic passenger access to the washroom at 6:15 PM despite sufficient time before landing, and when requested she misbehaved with the passenger. The flight landed at 6:35. After deplaning also,… pic.twitter.com/ICIu6vdKzr — Shubham Kushwaha (@realshubhamkush) May 14, 2026

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Why cabin crew may say no

According to Group Captain Anupam Banerjee, retired Indian Air Force officer and civil aviator, aircraft safety protocols are strict once the seatbelt sign is switched on. “Whenever an aircraft comes below 10,000 feet, — I hope my memory serves me right — the seatbelt sign is put on.”

This can happen well before actual touchdown, depending on descent timing and air traffic instructions. He explains that once the sign is on, movement is generally restricted because sudden braking, turbulence, or unexpected aircraft movement can injure passengers.

“Once the door closes, till the time door opens, the discretion of the safety of the passengers and everything is the discretion of the captain.”

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Indigo Airline’s reply to the X user (Screenshot) Indigo Airline’s reply to the X user (Screenshot)

So, why are the crew allowed to move around? Captain Banerjee says that “they are the employees” and also “well-trained”. Normal passengers might not know how to tackle a situation of turbulence or other emergency.

As per the claim of not being allowed even after landing, the retired Air Force officer explains that even after landing the aircraft is still taxiing. “The aircraft has not come to a stop .. it is still moving.”

There might be an obstruction on the runway or any other emergency, making roaming around freely dangerous, especially in Indian where as soon as the seat belt button goes off, people start rushing.

That said, cabin crew do have some discretion in exceptional situations. “If it is a dire emergency, then of course, the crew will take action,” he clarifies while adding that it can only be judged by someone who is actually present there.

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Can diabetes make this medically urgent?



There are certain diabetes-related situations where urgent bathroom access becomes medically important (Images: Pexels) There are certain diabetes-related situations where urgent bathroom access becomes medically important (Images: Pexels)

According to Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetes & Obesity Specialist at Zandra Healthcare, a diabetic passenger may sometimes have a sudden and genuine need to use the washroom. However, this is not always “routine urgency,” he clarifies.

Very high blood sugar can force the kidneys to flush excess glucose through urine, causing frequent urination, dehydration, thirst, and sudden urgency.

Certain diabetes medications can also worsen this. “Some diabetes medications, especially SGLT2 inhibitors, are specifically designed to pass sugar through urine and can significantly increase urinary frequency.”

Some diabetic patients may also have bladder-control issues due to nerve damage or related complications.

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However, the diabetologist strongly suggests that a diabetic passenger should communicate clearly and calmly to cabin crew using direct medical language.

“If the passenger is someone already known to have severe urinary urgency, overactive bladder, or stress urinary incontinence, then during flights especially long flights —wearing protective undergarments or diapers may sometimes be a practical precaution to avoid distressing situations,” he further suggests.

Also Read | Travelling with medication: Why your regular pills could get flagged at airport customs

So where is the balance?

Experts say the answer lies somewhere between rigid protocol and humane judgment. Dr Kovil notes that for some patients, prolonged inability to access a washroom can become more than mere discomfort.

“This is not merely discomfort for some patients—it can become a medical and emotional issue.”

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Banerjee says that the judgement call can only be made by people present, especially in this particular case. As the cpatain puts is, sometimes in a very small window nearing landing, even the crew is not allowed to speak to the captain. And of course, cabin crew are trained to prioritise safety for everyone onboard.

Without knowing exactly what unfolded inside the aircraft, neither side can be conclusively judged from social media claims alone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.