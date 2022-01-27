Ropeway from Dharamshala to McLeod Ganj in just 5 minutes and visit these fascinating places

The distance between Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh will shrink drastically as a ropeway will now connect the two tourist hotspots in this mountain destination. Recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the 1.8 km-long ropeway is aimed to be the solution for the increasing traffic on the road that connects the two places.

Called the Dharamshala Skyway, the ropeway has the capacity to transport 100 people in one hour in one direction. The 207 crore project has 10 towers and two stations and covers the distance in just five minutes. The top station of the ropeway is in front of the Dalai Lama Temple in McLeod Ganj. The ropeway is constructed using monocable detachable gondola technology. The fare is fixed at Rs 300 per person for a one-way trip and Rs 500 per person for a round trip.

Things to see in Dharamshala

Namgyal monastery

One of the largest monasteries in India, Namgyal Monastery is a sanctuary of peace and tranquility where you can deep dive into Tibetan culture, art, spirituality, and rituals.

Gyuto Monastery

Gyuto monastery, known for Tantric meditation, Buddhist philosophy, and Tantric ritual arts, is one of the best places to visit if you want to experience the effects of absolute quiet on your mind and soul. If you are someone who has been trying to meditate, there’s no better place to give you a great headstart.

Tea garden

The Dharamshala tea gardens are a natural scenic site which boast of acres of swaying, verdant green tea plants where Kangra’s renowned tea comes from. Take a sip, sit back, and let nature do its magic.

Kangra Fort

One of the must-visit places in Kangra valley, the Kangra fort, one of the oldest in India, holds the key to the region’s history. The fort is perched atop a mountain, commanding magnanimous views which will take you back in time. Sign up for an audio guide at the entrance which will take you through the place, its significance, the history of its rulers, and a lot more.

HPCA stadium

You may have visited and attended matches in many stadiums across India, but none would be like witnessing a match at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala which is situated at an altitude of 1457m, commanding panoramic views of snowclad mountains.

Things to do in McLeod Ganj

Bhagsu waterfalls

One of the most popular tourist destinations in McLeod Ganj is the Bhagsu Waterfall. After a bit of a hike that takes you to the waterfall, you get to witness the 20m plunge in all its glory which makes it more than worth it. However, remember that it gets very crowded here because of the tourist rush.

P.S. When in Bhagsu, don’t forget to try the Bhagsu cake from any of the confectionary or grocery stores there. It is unlike anything you’ve tried before.

Dharamkot

A few kms ahead of McLeod Ganj is the abode of Dharamkot where you will find yoga classes, amazing bakeries, and cafes which will make you want to spend the day there, along with, of course, nature’s bounty. It’s a fantastic place to stay in if you want to forego the rush of McLeod Ganj and spend some time hiking away in the mountains.

Dal Lake

McLeod Ganj, too, has a Dal Lake which is guarded by a Shiva temple which is of great religious importance to the locals. The quiet, albeit small lake, is surrounded by deodar trees and is a sight worth witnessing.

Dalai Lama Temple

One of the major attractions here is the Dalai Lama Temple, also known as the Tsuglakhang Temple. It is also an important pilgrim spot for Buddhists as the Dalai Lama visits the temple twice or thrice every year to preach there. The temple complex has shops that sells ritual items and books, and is a place of meditation, quiet, and peace.

