Planning a destination wedding? Here’s what you should consider

Destination weddings were somewhat popular but now with the fairy tale weddings of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, it has only gained momentum. Not to forget Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani’s grand celebrations in Rajasthan that oozed royalty.

According to Klook Travels, Thailand, Dubai and Singapore are the top destinations. But whether you are planning your dream wedding in India or abroad, if you are not in your hometown, it’s always a struggle.

Here are a few things that you should keep in mind:

Romantic wedding

For couples who love the idea of a romantic beach wedding, Thailand and Dubai are great options. The prospect of island-hopping and fine dining at the beach sounds tempting, right? In Thailand, one can opt for the James Bond Island, Naka Island, Phi Phi or Khai Islands.

While in Dubai, one can enjoy an evening desert safari with BBQ dinner or have a romantic dinner on the Dhow Cruise along with live entertainment.

Family-friendly destinations

A big fat Indian wedding is nothing without the coming together of families, kids, siblings, grandparents and distant relatives. Dubai offers amazing theme parks that include some fun and adventurous rides. For example, the IMG World Of Adventure is the largest indoor theme park in the world while Ski Dubai broke records for the 3000 sq meters of snow it has.

Singapore is another option, especially with Sentosa island offering some fun-filled activities at the S.E.A Aquarium and the Universal Studios.

If you want to revive childhood memories with your favorite superheroes and cartoons, you can also head off to Thailand’s The Marvel Experience or the world’s first Cartoon Network-themed waterpark, Cartoon Network Amazone, which is located 15 kms south of Pattaya.

For the love of adventure

If you are an adventure junkie, Dubai has some exciting activities – like kayaking, sea safari in Dibba Musandam, snorkeling and scuba diving. Singapore too offers a memorable experience at the Mega Adventure Park, bungee jumping, the Giant Swing, all in Sentosa.

Where would you head to?