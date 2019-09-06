Delhiites, here’s your weekend getaway guide

If you are on a shoestring budget, but want to plan a quick getaway nonetheless, then this is your guide. Sit back and relax, as we plan a journey you can undertake over the weekend. Depending upon your travel agenda, we bring an eclectic mix of places around Delhi that have not been explored as much.

Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh

A tiny heritage village located in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, Kuchesar is approximately 130 km away from Delhi. The place is famous for its Mud Fort that was built by Jat rulers in the mid-18th century. The Kuchesar Fort — or the Rao Raj Vilas — is a heritage resort, where guests are looked after personally by members of the existing royal family. This regal place could become your home for the weekend.

Nuh, Haryana

Roughly about 88 km from Delhi lies Nuh, a place that you can cover in a day. In Nuh, you are likely to find traces of the Aryan civilisation and the Tughlaq dynasty. If you are a history lover, then Nuh will capture your imagination with its ancient ruins. Watch out for the Kotla Shiva temple where, it is said, the Pandavas had briefly stopped during their exile. Do visit the Temple of Hathor and get ensnared by its Egyptian connection. Next, head out to the tomb of Sheikh Musa, which is a fine blend of Muslim and Rajput architecture.

Alwar, Rajasthan

Most of us think of Alwar as a quick pit-stop. But Alwar has the potential to become your next weekend destination. Located roughly about 165 km from Delhi, Alwar is the first city that you will cross if you wish to enter Rajasthan. Travel deeper, and you will find yourself in Bhangarh, the spookiest town in India. The ghost town, with its broken roads and dilapidated ruins, and the skeletal remains of a fort, will give you the chills.

Surrounded by the Aravali range, Alwar is a beautiful city of historic importance. It is said that Alwar was one of the first Rajput states to align itself with the British empire. The city is as famous for its sweet (‘Alwar ka mawa’, a milkcake) as it is for its fort. You can also visit the Sariska Tiger Reserve here.

Deeg, Rajasthan

Deeg is roughly 195 km from Delhi. It is perfect for people who are seeking an escape from the monotonous metropolitan life. It was believed to have once been a summer retreat for the royalty. Once in Deeg, visit the fort which is built in Mughal style and flanked by two tributaries. The water bodies keep the temperature cool in hot summer months.

Check out Gopal Bhavan, Suraj Bhavan and Hardev Bhavan, which are all opulent mansions within the Deeg Palace premises.

You can also explore the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, which is close by.