Delhi ranks 21st in the list of world’s best once-in-a lifetime journey destinations

The Golden Triangle, or the tourist circuit that connects the national capital Delhi, Agra and Jaipur has featured 21st on the list. (Source: Getty) The Golden Triangle, or the tourist circuit that connects the national capital Delhi, Agra and Jaipur has featured 21st on the list. (Source: Getty)

In a list of the world’s best once-in-a lifetime journey destinations, the Golden Triangle, or the tourist circuit that connects the national capital Delhi, Agra and Jaipur has featured 21st on the list. Curated by various travel journalists, editors and bloggers, an expedition to Antarctica tops 2018’s list followed by a cruise ride in the Galapagos Islands.

Here are the top three destinations.

Expedition To Antarctica

It is the frosty glaciers that travellers apparently prefer to any other place in the world. The list informs that since November to March are the months that the continent can be explored, commuting by ship is one of the best ways to travel. Much of the thrill associated with travelling to Antarctica lies in travelling to the continent. There are several cruise packages available that one can use.

Cruise ride to Galapagos Islands

Often considered as one of the world’s best destinations for viewing wildlife, Galapagos Islands is a group of volcanic islands situated at either side of the Equator at the Pacific Ocean. The remoteness of the islands add a mystique charm to this place but also makes travelling all the more difficult. Since direct flights are not available, tourists must fly either to the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport in Guayaquil, Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito or else on the mainland Equador. But as they say, it is all worth it in the end.

Travelling in the Trans-Siberian Railway

The Trans-Siberian Railway is a network of railways and connects Moscow and Russian Far East. Covering a length of 9,289 kilometres, it is the world’s longest train journey and has a lot to offer. It took 25 years for it to built and was constructed between 1891 and 1916.

In case you are curious about the entire list, here’s the link.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd