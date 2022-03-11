Delhi NCR gets its longest zipline in an army theme park

Delhi NCR has got its longest yet zipline, just 30 minutes’ drive away from Gurugram — at Delta 105, an army theme park in Manesar, Haryana. The zipline extends for a whopping 224 metres, starting at 40m height which makes it the highest zipline in Delhi NCR. It will accommodate two people at once.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Delta 105 is an army theme park which allows people to experience the grueling training that soldiers go through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delta105 Gurgaon (@delta105.gurgaon)

Located in the village of Pada in Haryana, the park covers a 20 acres of land with exciting activities. There are 10 deluxe tents and attached toilets for accommodation. You can engage in activities like navigating a maze, basket, archery, paintball, and guided tour of a warzone, among others. There are also cultural activities like magic shows, puppet shows and ghoomar dance.

ALSO READ | Planning a summer getaway? Head to these adventure holiday destinations in India

According to the Delta 105 website, you can either pre-book a day picnic where you will be able to enjoy army-inspired activities from 9am to 5pm. The price for the same is INR 799. Or, you can camp in the luxury tents overnight for INR 3500.

If you are a true adventure junkie, here are a few other places in Delhi NCR where you can indulge in thrilling activities:

Paragliding in village Karanki Khedli, Sohna, Gurgaon

Air safari at Flyboy Aeropark, Sohna, Gurgaon

Jumaring, obstacle course, Burma bridge, commando crawling, pit jump, and Tarzan swing at Shikhar Adventure Park, Gurgaon

Rock climbing, rappelling, river crossing, cliff jumping and zorbing at Camp Wild, Dhauj, Faridabad

Bungee jumping at Sainik Farm, Gurgaon

Offroading at Off-Road Adventure Zone, Faridabad Road, Gurgaon

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!