scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Breaking News

Delhi NCR gets its longest zipline in an army theme park

The zipline extends for a whopping 224 metres, starting at 40m height which makes it the highest zipline in Delhi NCR

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 11, 2022 3:54:24 pm
zipline, delhi ncrAll you need to know about Delhi NCR's longest and highest zipline. (Photo: Pexels)

Delhi NCR has got its longest yet zipline, just 30 minutes’ drive away from Gurugram — at Delta 105, an army theme park in Manesar, Haryana. The zipline extends for a whopping 224 metres, starting at 40m height which makes it the highest zipline in Delhi NCR. It will accommodate two people at once.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️ 

Delta 105 is an army theme park which allows people to experience the grueling training that soldiers go through.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delta105 Gurgaon (@delta105.gurgaon) 

Located in the village of Pada in Haryana, the park covers a 20 acres of land with exciting activities. There are 10 deluxe tents and attached toilets for accommodation. You can engage in activities like navigating a maze, basket, archery, paintball, and guided tour of a warzone, among others. There are also cultural activities like magic shows, puppet shows and ghoomar dance.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Planning a summer getaway? Head to these adventure holiday destinations in India

According to the Delta 105 website, you can either pre-book a day picnic where you will be able to enjoy army-inspired activities from 9am to 5pm. The price for the same is INR 799. Or, you can camp in the luxury tents overnight for INR 3500.

If you are a true adventure junkie, here are a few other places in Delhi NCR where you can indulge in thrilling activities:

  • Paragliding in village Karanki Khedli, Sohna, Gurgaon
  • Air safari at Flyboy Aeropark, Sohna, Gurgaon
  • Jumaring, obstacle course, Burma bridge, commando crawling, pit jump, and Tarzan swing at Shikhar Adventure Park, Gurgaon
  • Rock climbing, rappelling, river crossing, cliff jumping and zorbing at Camp Wild, Dhauj, Faridabad
  • Bungee jumping at Sainik Farm, Gurgaon
  • Offroading at Off-Road Adventure Zone, Faridabad Road, Gurgaon

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Critics Choice Awards 2022: Celebrities arrive in style on the red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 11: Latest News

Advertisement