Delhi in autumn: 5 experiences you shouldn’t miss

As the monsoon eases and Delhi begins to cool down, autumn offers a brief window to enjoy the city outdoors. From heritage walks and leafy gardens to food trails and cultural experiences, here are five things to do in Delhi this season.

Take a morning walk through Lodhi Garden

Autumn mornings are a good excuse to slow down in one of Delhi’s most popular green spaces. Take a walk through Lodhi Garden, where landscaped lawns sit alongside 15th- and 16th-century tombs and architectural remains.

Go early for a quieter stroll, or use the garden as a starting point for a relaxed morning around central Delhi. The changing light and cooler temperatures also make it a comfortable season for spending more time outdoors.