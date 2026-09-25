Delhi in autumn: 5 experiences you shouldn’t miss

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As the monsoon eases and Delhi begins to cool down, autumn offers a brief window to enjoy the city outdoors. From heritage walks and leafy gardens to food trails and cultural experiences, here are five things to do in Delhi this season.
Autumn mornings are a good excuse to slow down in one of Delhi’s most popular green spaces. Take a walk through Lodhi Garden, where landscaped lawns sit alongside 15th- and 16th-century tombs and architectural remains.
Go early for a quieter stroll, or use the garden as a starting point for a relaxed morning around central Delhi. The changing light and cooler temperatures also make it a comfortable season for spending more time outdoors.
With the worst of the summer heat easing, autumn is a suitable time to explore Delhi’s heritage sites without visiting entirely about escaping the weather. Start with Humayun’s Tomb and its charbagh gardens, then explore the surrounding Nizamuddin area. You could also plan visits to Qutub Minar or Purana Qila.
Set aside a few hours rather than rushing through multiple monuments. The cooler weather makes walking between different parts of a heritage complex much more manageable.
Autumn is also a good time to explore Old Delhi on foot. A heritage-and-food walk through Chandni Chowk can combine the area’s historic lanes, old markets, religious sites and street food.
Instead of trying to cover everything in one visit, pick a particular stretch and explore it slowly. Early mornings can offer a different perspective of the neighbourhood, while evenings bring the markets and food streets to life.
If you are planning a food walk, check opening hours and choose established eateries, particularly if you are trying seasonal or unfamiliar dishes.
For a slower cultural outing, head to the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy. Its collections showcase traditional Indian crafts, textiles, and objects from different regions.
Autumn is a good season to pair an indoor museum visit with other nearby cultural stops. Rather than treating the museum as a quick photo stop, spend time exploring the galleries and understanding the techniques and traditions behind the objects.
As temperatures become more comfortable, Delhi’s outdoor dining and neighbourhood food culture become easier to enjoy. Pick one neighbourhood and build an evening around it instead of crossing the city for individual restaurants.
Depending on your interests, you could explore areas such as Khan Market, Hauz Khas or Mehrauli, combining dinner with a walk or a cultural stop. For a more seasonal experience, look out for autumn and early-winter food festivals, farmers’ markets, craft fairs and cultural events taking place across the city.