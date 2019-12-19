Dealing with post-vacation blues? Here’s some help

Post-vacation blues are real. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Post-vacation blues are real. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Everybody looks forward to a vacation, but rarely to one ending. Post-vacation blues are real, with many people experiencing severe mood swings upon their return. Sometimes, it is also referred to as post-travel depression or PTD. And with the year coming to an end and the holiday season in full swing, here are some ways to fight vacation blues.

Take extra days

Always keep a day or two as a buffer, to unwind and allow yourself to come out of the hangover. Getting back to the daily routine immediately can leave you feeling overwhelmed. The transition has to be gradual and subtle, always.

Organise your wardrobe

Begin by unpacking your bags and organising the wardrobe, to feel distracted. This activity is likely to take up a huge chunk of your time, but once you have unpacked and decorated your house with all the souvenirs, you will look back on the journey fondly.

Get some rest

The fatigue associated with the journey may have caught up with you. It is important that you rest to not feel worn out. A good sleep will also ensure your mind is calm and collected.

Look at photographs

If you are feeling especially beat, start looking at the photo albums to relive the experience. You will find yourself amused, giggly, and happy, with signs of stress vanishing. Also, spend time with your near and dear ones and share your memories with them.

Plan your next vacation

Not in a concrete way, but start thinking about where you wish to travel next, so that you have something to look forward to.

