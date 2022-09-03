scorecardresearch
Dance of Light, one of the world’s most twisted towers, unveils in China

According to the firm, the tower, located on Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing, utilises the simple and elegant form of double-curved facades to create the impression that the building is being twisted

Dance of Light is one of the world's most twisted towers (Source: aedas.com)

True to its name, the Dance of Light skyscraper, recently unveiled in Chongqing in China, is one of the world’s most twisted towers. The 180-metre tall tower has been designed by architecture studio Aedas, and resembles the shape of the northern lights.

According to the firm, the tower, located on Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing, utilises the simple and elegant form of double-curved facades to create the impression that the building is being twisted, CNN reported.

The facade “is not only an outlook expression but also a way of protection that sculpts interior spaces,” Ken Wai, Aedas global design principal, said.

twisted tower The 180-metre tall tower has been designed by architecture studio Aedas (Source: aedas.com)

The official website stated that the vertical lines on the tower accentuate the minimalistic form and, with the help of reflection and refraction from the glass, create a design statement that celebrates light as the major tool in architecture. “Inspired by the dancing aurora, we have introduced an impressive façade design through bottom-to-top connections between northern and eastern sides,” it added.

According to the architecture firm, the curvaceous facade of the tower offers “ever-changing perspectives around the development”.

twisted tower It emulates the shape of the northern lights, according to the firm (Source: aedas.com)

“When the sun rises, the curved façade shines, and the tower becomes the building of light. When night falls, the curved façade showcases reflections that allude to the dancing figure of a ballerina.”

Additionally, the podium roof of the skyscraper “extends a coherent statement of sliding twist from top to bottom, echoing with the geometry of the tower and maintaining a consistent architectural style”.

