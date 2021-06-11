Cruise With ‘Friends’: The sitcom-themed journey will be the ultimate 2022 getaway for fans

The show may have ended years ago, but its fandom still exists. The recent reunion of the characters of the popular 90s sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is a testament to its insane popularity. Around the world, many people have watched and re-watched the show, and are now ready to take their love for Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey to the seas.

In case you are wondering what we are talking about, a Friends-themed cruise is in the works, and it plans to set sail in 2022. It is being done in honour of Friends: The Reunion, a special that recently aired on HBO Max and brought the original cast back together after many years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fana World Travel (@fanaworldtravel)

Celebrity Cruises has announced the new itinerary curated specifically for the ultimate Friends fans, in partnership with FANA World Travel, reports suggest. According to a report in Insider, the cruise will set sail from May 15 to May 21, 2022, and some 500 fans will get to share the experience — laughing, loving and watching their favourite characters in a 1,041-foot-long cruise ship.

The report also states that passengers on the cruise will board the Celebrity Equinox ship, which will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as mentioned on the travel agency’s website. They will get to immerse themselves in all things Friends, from dressing up as their favourite characters, to testing their knowledge in a trivia game, among other things.

“Get ready to eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross,” the website states.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fana World Travel (@fanaworldtravel)

Bookings are currently open, and prices start at $1,648.66 for an inside stateroom. The most expensive room includes a balcony, and is listed for $3,048.66.

There is complimentary WiFi in every room, a $150 shore excursion credit per person, and a premium beverage package. Travel insurance is not included, the website mentions.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle