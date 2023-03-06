This ‘reasonably priced’ cruise ship will take you around 135 nations over three years

If globetrotting features high on your bucket list, it’s time to tick it off as bookings for the first three-year ship voyage around the world have been announced by Life at Sea Cruises that will cover 135 countries on seven continents. Embracing the pandemic-induced lifestyle shift toward remote working, the cruise offers travellers a chance to live, work, and explore — all from one place.

Starting from $29,999 (Rs 24,51,653.28) per year, it is touted as the “first reasonably priced, all-inclusive world cruise” covering over 130,000 miles, 13 of the 14 ‘Wonders of the World’, and a total of 375 ports, of which 208 will be overnight stops.

The MV Gemini vessel, featuring 400 cabins and room for 1,074 passengers, will set sail from Istanbul on November 1, with pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami on November 5 and November 16, respectively. “Visit 375 Destinations, 6 Equator Crossings to all 7 Continents and 135 Countries. Over 100 Tropical Islands to explore and Countless Hills to climb, the opportunities to explore are truly endless!” the cruise website stated.

“Life at Sea Cruises offers the ultimate bucket list cruise without having to sacrifice the comforts of home. It’s your home at sea with the world as your backyard,” Irina Strembitsky, director of sales and marketing, Life at Sea Cruises, was quoted as saying.

Some of the iconic sites included in the package are Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, India’s Taj Mahal, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China. It even promises to take travellers around 103 tropical islands.

The amenities in the package include free access to all dining venues, pod embarkation system and storage, free family and friends visits, medical consultations, an onboard app with GPS, alcohol with dinner, port fees and taxes, service charges, gym and fitness, laundry, housekeeping, enrichment seminars, beverages, golf simulator, and entertainment and performances.

Keeping in account the nature and duration of the voyage, the cruise also offers remote working facilities with two meeting rooms, 14 offices, a business library, a relaxing lounge and a café, wifi, printers, conference equipment, and screens.

“Professionals need connectivity, the right amenities and the functionality to perform their jobs. There is no other cruise that offers this sort of flexibility to their customers,” Mikael Petterson, Life at Sea Cruises’s managing director, said in a statement.

The company is also launching a matchmaking scheme where passengers will be allowed to share a cabin with someone else, for different periods and seasons. “For instance, two couples could buy one cabin for the entire trip, and then divide up the travel between them. Single travellers get a discount of 15% on the double occupancy rate. A minimum down payment of $45,000 is required,” CNN elaborated.

