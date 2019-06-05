Travelling to England for the World Cup? Check out these 10 picturesque locations on your visit

The World Cup fever has gripped everyone, and many people plan to travel to England to witness one of the greatest sporting events. While the matches will keep cricket enthusiasts busy, England boasts of a lot of tourist attractions that are worth a visit. While London, Manchester and Birmingham are some famous cities in England, there is so much more to explore in this country in the British Isles.

Advertising

From the little coves on the Dorset Coast to the lovely hamlets of The Cotswolds, England has enough history, art, culture and best of vintage life that must be on every travel enthusiast and history buff’s bucket list.

If you plan to explore this country, here are a few places that you can check out.

Cumbria

England’s largest national park, The Lake District in Cumbria is famous for its deep, long lakes, quaint mountains, valleys and tiny villages. While there, you can also visit Wordsworth’s village, which has been nicknamed ‘Gras Vegas’ by the locals owing to its popularity. If you are an adventure junkie, this is the place to be as there are plenty of local wildlife such as red deer, fell ponies, red kites and Herdwick sheep to spot.

Advertising

One must also visit England’s highest mountain called Climb Scafell Pike; take a cruise from Bowness to Ambleside; visit Derwent Cumberland Pencil Company that houses everything from secret World War II pencils with hidden maps to one of the biggest colour pencils in the world measuring nearly eight metres; and enjoy Britain’s finest arts at Blackwell House.

If you are high on romance, enjoy a bonfire with your loved one in the evenings.

Cambridge

Cambridgeshire, which houses the famous Cambridge University, is a small city situated on river Cam and is a perfect place to spend some quality time. The birthplace of the famed sixties music group, The Beatles, offers something for everyone. With university buildings, ancient colleges, fascinating museums, chapels and fine dining options, this place is a must-visit. For museum and art lovers, Fitzwilliam Museum where you can see more than half a million artworks is the place to be.

Go punting and enjoy the view from Bridge of Sighs, visit the grounds of Cambridge University (that comprises 31 colleges) or visit St Peter’s Chapel, Cambridge University’s St Mary the Great Church and King’s College Chapel.

Bath

The largest city in the county of Somerset, Bath is named after its Roman-era thermal mineral springs. This world heritage site is a must-visit for all those looking for a mix of contemporary culture and heritage. Home of Jane Austen once, the city can literally be called an open-air museum with roughly 5,000 buildings drawing attention for their architectural beauty.

Visit the Thermae Bath Spa, the only local spa to use the natural thermal springwater or take a trip to the Georgian ballrooms called Bath Assembly Rooms which are known for their Austen connection.

Stonehenge

One of the seven wonders of the world, Stonehenge, the pre-historic circle of standing stones is a must visit for those looking for a date with history.

To this day, there is no conclusive theory on how the architectural marvel was built. Since its a popular place, expect a lot of crowd during the tourist hours. Opt to go either early morning, or late in the evening, just before its closing hours.

Bristol

For those looking for activities to indulge in, Bristol is the place to be. From the historic SS Great Britain to the mesmerising aquarium and incredible street art with some original Banksy pieces, the port city has a lot of interesting options to choose from. Head over to Spike Island and Whapping Wharf for iconic seafront scenes. Grab lunch at St Nick’s – a covered marketplace with plenty of food stalls.

The Cotswolds

Stone cottages, flowing streams, winding roads and pretty villages best describe The Cotswolds. The picture-postcard destination offers many landscapes including Castle Combe, Bourton-on-the-Water, Stow-on-the-Wold and Bibury. You can also enjoy an up-close-and-personal experience with wildlife at the Cotswold Wildlife Park. Check out Sezincote Estate, which is a 4,500 acre estate with a 200-year-old Mogul Indian palace.

Norwich

Want to visit England’s first medieval city? Then head to Norwich, which is famous for its numerous churches, and cobbled streets.

Also called England’s first UNESCO City of Literature, a visit to this place will give you a glimpse into its splendid cultural beauty. There’s also the delightful Bressingham Steam Museum which is home to a unique collection of vintage steam locomotives and traction engines, as well as the five-acre Dell Garden.

History buffs and aviation fans must visit the City of Norwich Aviation Museum in Horsham St. Faith. With its display of aircrafts such as the Vulcan, Dart Herald, and Vampire, it is an impressive spectacle that shouldn’t be missed. There are also exhibits which include memorabilia from the eighth Army Air Force from World War II times.

The Jurassic Coast

The UNESCO protected coastline of The Jurassic Coast is a special place because one can actually go fossil-hunting here. Yes, you read that right! Covering 95 miles of a stunning coastline, the site has 185 million years of geological history. Some natural features seen on this stretch of coast include arches, pinnacles and stack rocks. In some places, the sea has broken through resistant rocks to produce coves with restricted entrances, and in one place, the Isle of Portland is connected to the land by a narrow spit. There’s also the famous Durdle Door, Old Harry Rock that one can visit.

Robin Hood’s Bay

Perched just south of Whitby in North Yorkshire, Robin Hood’s Bay is a historic seaside village which you ought to visit. Trivia has it that it was once a key smuggler’s village to bring in contraband items like alcohol. The fishermen town is totally worth a visit if you are looking for small adventures that can be cherished for life.

With cafes and shops, regular music events and festivals, Robin Hood’s Bay offers some stupendous views. It also has a strong literary heritage with writer Leo Walmsley, who grew up there. His Bramblewick series is set in the town.

Truro

The United Kingdom’s southernmost city, Truro, is known for its vibrant shopping center, impressive architecture, and cultural attractions in the heart of Cornwall. Its most prominent attraction is Truro Cathedral, which features remarkable Gothic towers that dominate the city’s skyline.

Advertising

Offering something for everyone, Truro has the Hendra Skate Park, the Truro Story and Play Café, and the Boscawen Park. One of the best cultural and arts destinations are Burrell Theatre, Old Bakery Studios, The Atrium Gallery, and the Royal Cornwall Museum. Outdoor attractions include the National Trust Trelissick, Burncoose Gardens, and Enys Garden – the oldest in Cornwall.