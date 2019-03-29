Toggle Menu
Magical Walt Disney World locations to say ‘I Do’https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/destination-of-the-week/couples-can-tie-knot-tree-of-life-walt-disney-world-5648449/

Magical Walt Disney World locations to say ‘I Do’

Walt Disney reportedly offers over 35 wedding locations, from the Tree of Life to Canada Terrace. Here are some of the most picturesque venues to choose from.

Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Tree of Life, Disney new wedding venues
Walt Disney in Orlando has opened its magical settings for those who want to tie the knot at this iconic theme park. (Source: Official website)

Getting married to the one you love is a surreal feeling. But it is not just about taking the vows, the decor too plays an important role, with couples spending much of their time deciding the perfect wedding venue. Giving those who are on the lookout for a magical experience, Walt Disney reportedly offers over 35 wedding locations, from the Tree of Life to Canada Terrace. Here are some of the most picturesque venues to choose from.

The Tree of Life, Orlando

Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Tree of Life, Disney new wedding venues
The Tree of Life is an attraction located in Discovery Island at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in Orlando. The 145-feet tall tree, which has over 300 animals carved into, is a very popular part of the park which is surrounded by greenery and exotic flowers – a setting that brides are sure to fall in love with. At night, as the rainbow-like projections fall on the tree, it appears as if all the sculpted animals have come to life, making it seem surreal.

Check some of the pictures here.

Along with the Tree of Life, a 750-acre pine forest with a gorgeous view of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and the Chinese Theatre at Disney’s have also opened up for wedding celebrations.

Railroad Train Station, Orlando

Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Tree of Life, Disney new wedding venues

Located at the base of Main Street, U.S.A., this elegant Victorian station offers sweeping views of Town Square and Cinderella Castle as a majestic backdrop for your romantic journey.

Canada Terrace, Florida

Advertising

Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Tree of Life, Disney new wedding venuesSurrounded by cascading waterfalls, alpine trees and all the charm of a quiet mountain town, this elevated terrace is nestled against a breathtaking backdrop inspired by the Canadian Rockies and provides a spectacularly scenic locale to celebrate your union.

Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Florida 

Disney Animal Kingdom, Disney Tree of Life, Disney new wedding venues
Lights, camera and action steps into your happily ever after amid the glitz and glamour of the famous boulevard.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 From Hampi to Puri: Drench in the spirit of Holi at these destinations for a unique experience
2 Texas to witness the bluebonnet bloom season; a look at other attractions around the world
3 Love beaches? Here are the 10 best beaches in the world