Magical Walt Disney World locations to say ‘I Do’

Getting married to the one you love is a surreal feeling. But it is not just about taking the vows, the decor too plays an important role, with couples spending much of their time deciding the perfect wedding venue. Giving those who are on the lookout for a magical experience, Walt Disney reportedly offers over 35 wedding locations, from the Tree of Life to Canada Terrace. Here are some of the most picturesque venues to choose from.

The Tree of Life, Orlando

Along with the Tree of Life, a 750-acre pine forest with a gorgeous view of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, and the Chinese Theatre at Disney’s have also opened up for wedding celebrations.

Railroad Train Station, Orlando

Located at the base of Main Street, U.S.A., this elegant Victorian station offers sweeping views of Town Square and Cinderella Castle as a majestic backdrop for your romantic journey.

Canada Terrace, Florida

Surrounded by cascading waterfalls, alpine trees and all the charm of a quiet mountain town, this elevated terrace is nestled against a breathtaking backdrop inspired by the Canadian Rockies and provides a spectacularly scenic locale to celebrate your union.

Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Florida



Lights, camera and action steps into your happily ever after amid the glitz and glamour of the famous boulevard.