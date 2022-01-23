These countries have reported zero Covid-19 cases, according to the WHO

Have you wondered if there’s any part of the world that is left untouched by the virus? You’d be surprised to find that there are not one or two, but 10 such countries! Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, these nations have reported zero instances of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Tuvalu

Tuvalu is an island nation located in the South Pacific, part of the British Commonwealth. It has an approximate population of 12,000. In this Oceanian country, all travel is prohibited, and borders are closed. In April 2021, it implemented its vaccination strategy and have distributed a large number of doses across the country.

Small, sparsely-populated atolls and coral islands with palm-fringed beaches and WWII sites make up the country’s nine islands. The Funafuti Conservation Area, located off the coast of Funafuti, Tuvalu’s capital, offers calm seas for diving and snorkelling amid sea turtles and tropical fish as well as several uninhabited islets that shelter marine birds. According to the United Nations, Tuvalu could vanish entirely owing to increasing sea levels in the next century.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan is a Central Asian republic bordering the Caspian Sea, dominated by the Karakum Desert and well-known for its archaeological sites. Except for repatriation flights, Turkmenistan has kept its borders closed. Citizens of the country coming back home should be completely vaccinated and Covid negative. All citizens above the age of 18 are required to receive two vaccinations under the country’s vaccination programme.

Although the government claims to have had no cases of COVID-19 to date, medical experts, including some from the WHO, have questions about this assertion.

Tokelau

Tokelau is a remote group of atolls located halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand, of which it is a dependent territory. It is normally reached by boat from Samoa, which takes a day. This is the reason Tokelau has kept Covid cases at bay as even before the travel restrictions imposed due to the virus, it wasn’t a popular tourist destination. About 68.6 per cent of the country is fully vaccinated.

Tokelau is a world leader in renewable energy, as it is the first country in the world to be powered entirely by solar energy.

Saint Helena

St. Helena island, part of the British Overseas Territory, is a little volcanic outpost in the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean. It is one of the world’s most remote locations, affording unparalleled solitude. There are no local limitations on movement within St Helena once new immigrants have completed quarantine and have tested negative for COVID-19. Around 97 per cent of St. Helena’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Once the travel restrictions are lifted, the only way to get here is to fly through Johannesburg. It is well-known for being the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s exile and death, which is honoured with a now-empty tomb. The 699 steps of Jacob’s Ladder and Diana’s Peak, which are home to indigenous plant and animal species, are popular climbing locations here.

Pitcairn Islands

The Pitcairn Islands, sometimes known as the Pitcairn — Henderson, Ducie, and Oeno Islands — are a collection of four volcanic islands in the southern Pacific Ocean that serve as the Pacific Ocean’s lone British Overseas Territory. The country has reached a vaccination rate of 100 per cent. All 47 residents of the islands have received their vaccinations. And after nearly two years of lockdown, these islands will reopen to foreign travellers on March 31, 2022.

Paul’s Pool is one of Pitcairn Island’s most beautiful natural attractions, with a sea-carved tidal pool with crystal clear waters and an abundance of marine life — perfect for swimming and snorkelling when the weather and sea conditions permit.

Niue

Niue is one of the world’s largest upraised coral atolls, located in the middle of the South Pacific between Tonga, Samoa, and the Cook Islands in a triangle. The majority of foreign nationals are still barred from entering Niue. Exceptions are made for Niue residents’ children, spouses, and other dependents, as well as diplomats and vital personnel. Before entering the country, non-resident essential workers must obtain official authorisation. Only about half the population is fully vaccinated.

Niue is a small island nation which is famous for its limestone cliffs and coral reef diving.

Nauru

Nauru is a small island nation located northeast of Australia in Micronesia. On the east coast, it has a coral reef and white-sand beaches bordered with palm trees. Last year, the country, which has a population of 10,834, reported 100per cent vaccination. Its vaccination policy permits citizens above the age of 18 to be vaccinated. With effect from December 31, 2021, travel guidelines to this Oceanian country had been modified to accept fully-vaccinated visitors.

Kiribati

Kiribati is an island republic in the central Pacific Ocean that is formally known as the Republic of Kiribati. The state is made up of 32 atolls and Banaba, an elevated coral island.

Since the start of COVID-19, this island nation in the middle Pacific has kept its borders closed to visitors. Only 11,686 citizens out of nearly 1.2 lakh have been properly vaccinated.

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or North Korea, is a country in East Asia that occupies the northern half of the Korean Peninsula. It has reported zero incidents of Covid infections and its vaccination strategy is still being formed, since the country has consistently rejected offers of vaccinations being imported into the country.

Given the current pandemic, the country has closed its borders to travellers as well as food and other imports. Recently, commuters had been required to obtain vaccinations or business credentials in order to travel between cities.

Cook Islands

The Cook Islands are a South Pacific nation with close political ties to New Zealand. Its 15 islets are dispersed across a large area. This small island nation in the South Pacific has stayed isolated from the rest of the world until now, but it has opened its doors to New Zealanders on January 13. The announcement comes as nearly 97 per cent of the 17,459 people who are eligible for double vaccination have acquired so.

Rarotonga, the largest island, with rocky highlands and Avarua, the national capital. Aitutaki Island, to the north, contains a large lagoon surrounded by coral reefs and little sandy islets. The country’s various snorkelling and scuba-diving spots are well-known.

