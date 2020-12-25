From Hong Kong to Berlin: Some of the world’s most stunning fireworks and light shows

The holidays are all about good food, good mood, and travelling — a lot of it. This year, the pandemic spoiled many of our plans to see the world, to explore more and simply engage with people and learn about new cultures. And while it has forced us all to go low-key in our celebrations, it has not been able to crush our spirit. Even in 2020, countries around the world have been trying to present the best lights and decor shows for residents and travellers, so as to keep with the spirit of the holiday season.

The festivities start with Christmas baubles, wreaths, glittering stars, mistletoe, candy canes and fairy lights that have an inherent cheerfulness about them. Each of these decorations is significant and symbolises peace and harmony. Had it not been for the pandemic, travellers may have had the chance to witness the magic of the season in person. Nonetheless, here is a list of places which have gorgeous light shows, which can help you look back on the year and bid it adieu. Read on.

Harbour City, Hong Kong

For 50 years, Harbour City’s Christmas display at Ocean Terminal main entrance has been one of Hong Kong’s must-see attractions. People have come in droves to take photographs and soak up the unique festive atmosphere. This Christmas, Ocean Terminal Deck has been transformed into a Christmas Lighting Garden, where you can take a selfie at the “Finland Boarding Gate” and find your way to the illuminated seasonal garden. Rainbow-like clovers, snowflake-shaped dandelions and seamless LED lights cover the entire garden. You can enjoy the “Christmas Lighting & Music Show” with the amazing Hong Kong skyline as a backdrop after 6 pm. The Hong Kong Winterfest will continue till January 3, 2021.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Like every year, people expect stunning decorations and Christmas celebrations in Brazil. The country opens the holiday season with great decor at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas. There is plenty to see and do here, from free concerts to multiple events during the festive season. One of the major attractions is Rio’s Christmas tree lighting, which invites travellers from all around the globe. For 2020, Rio’s Christmas tree lighting has already taken place. Following the annual tradition, the Gloria Tree lights up the night sky with a rainbow of colours.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney has always been one of the favourite travel hotspots during Christmas and New Year time. This year’s Martin Place concert starts at 6.30 pm, and will be packed with entertainment for the whole family. One can enjoy performances of Kate Miller-Heidke, Justice Crew, Jay Laga’aia, Christine Anu and the Australian Girls Choir. Santa will arrive on a cycle-driven sleigh to light Sydney’s majestic Martin Place Christmas tree. The concert ends with a fireworks display.

Copenhagen, Denmark

The festivities here start with a giant Christmas decoration at Tivoli, an amusement park in Copenhagen. Visitors experience one-of-its-kind décor. Said to be one of the best in the world, the place is decked up with thousands of Christmas trees, lights, and ornaments.

Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver’s famous attraction, VanDusen, lights up the city with its brilliant Festival of Lights. This is the city’s longest-running winter festival, which attracts global visitors every year. The biggest attraction of the show is the dancing light show — it lasts for eight minutes, and gets repeated every hour during the festival. Besides this, you can also watch the beautiful Canyon Lights, Lafarge Winter Lights, and Bright Nights at various parts of the city.

Berlin, Germany

We cannot talk about Christmas decorations or fireworks, without featuring Berlin on the list. There will be amazing decorations, fireworks, music, dance, food, and drinks, to make it one of the best places for holiday festivities!

