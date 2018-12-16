From Disneyland to Magic Macau, here are the top picks for a wonderful Christmas vacation

With Christmas around the corner, the whole world is getting decked up in lights and colours. Right from Disney-themed light settings in Singapore’s iconic shopping centres to the skyscrapers along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, these places are ready to enchant its visitors.

To bring in the Christmas cheer, Klook Travels has curated a wealth of unique festive ideas that are sure to take your holiday experiences a notch higher. Be it winter wonderlands or intriguing magic shows, here are the top five ways to enjoy exceptional experiences this December.

Snowy South Korean Christmas

For a snow-filled Christmas, look no further than Onemount Snow Park in Gyeonggi-do, which is South Korea’s largest indoor winter themed park. Some of its features include dog-sledding, ice-skating and ice-bowling.

Seoul Land, Korea’s first theme park has their annual Christmas Party starting off from November up till December. Fun activities like sledding, thrilling scavenger hunts, letter-writing to Santa Claus and a spectacular magic show. The Gheonggyesan Mountain is the park’s extensive selection of over 40 roller coasters that is bound to delight adrenaline junkies. Those looking for a more relaxing activity can partake in the national tradition of ice fishing.

Disneyland Hong Kong

Another great place to celebrate the occasion is Disneyland Hong Kong that comprises of the spectacular Christmas-time Ball and the enchanting tree lighting ceremony with a magical twilight snowfall.

Macau Magic

The Infinity Magic Show by Louis Yan at Macau is highly-captivating and will enthrall the audiences with stunning performances, disappearing acts and some stunts.

For nature lovers

Nature lovers can escape into the wilderness of the Chiang Mai Mountain Sanctuary to learn about sustainable Elephant tourism, discover the underwater world on Lembongan Reef Cruise in Bali, soak in the beauty of Malaysia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kinabalu Park and Poring Hot Spring or head to Okinawa for a breathtaking view of the humpback whales.

