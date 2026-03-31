China’s 5,000-foot ‘sky ladder’ is the ultimate test of grit

Have you ever stood on the edge of a sheer cliff, the wind in your face and the world spread out beneath you? China’s latest cliff-hanging ladder bridges might just be your dream come true.

Known as Tianti, literally the “Sky Ladder”, this hanging ladder extends over 550 feet (168 meters) between two towering cliffs at a breath-snatching height of 5,000 feet. According to Chinese state media, it’s the newest daredevil attraction drawing crowds in Zhangjiajie Nature Park, nestled deep in Hunan province’s wild mountains.

What makes it so special? Well, this isn’t your average hike. Tianti is a via ferrata-style climbing route. That means steel handrails, secure footrests, cables, and tethers are all fixed onto the rock face to help adventurers safely make their way along a cliff that’s teetering miles above the forest floor. Even though safety gear is provided and guides keep a watchful eye, it’s not for the faint-hearted.