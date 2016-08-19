A walk in the clouds: China opens new glass skywalk

The new glass skywalk is the third bridge in China’s Zhangjiajie National Park. (Source: YouTube) The new glass skywalk is the third bridge in China’s Zhangjiajie National Park. (Source: YouTube)

Adding more adventure to China’s craze for glass skywalk at high altitudes, the country has opened another skywalk in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in the Hunan region. This is the third such bridge that offers tourist and visitors literally breathtaking view of the Tianmen Mountain in the southern Chinese province.

The dramatic new 330-foot-long path known as the “Coiling Dragon Cliff” skywalk, situated at 4,600 feet altitude, is just five feet wide and overlooks Tongtian Avenue, a mountain road with 99 turns that winds up Tianmen Mountain.

The new glass skywalk is just five feet wide and hangs at an altitude of 4600 feet. (Source: Instagram/ Peoples Daily) The new glass skywalk is just five feet wide and hangs at an altitude of 4600 feet. (Source: Instagram/ Peoples Daily)

The first glass skywalk in the national park overlooking the Tianmen Mountain called “the Walk of Faith” opened in November 2011. Since then it has been a must-see tourist destination on the west side of the mountain. Another glass skywalk on the east side opened in April, 2015, however, there were controversies when some of the visitors saw cracks on the glass floor.

The glass skywalks have been popular and often regarded risky not because it is unstable, but for the fact that it causes enough vertigo and fear. The skywalks in the park has been gaining popularity as a destination for ‘most risky selfies’. There’s nothing like the thrill of crossing a glass skywalk at that altitude on a foggy on rainy day, but they say it, it is not for the ‘faint-hearted’.

April to October is the best time to visit the Tianmen Mountain as the temperature is moderate, however, if one wishes to see the snowy version of this sparkling mountains, they may visit from December to February. However, the glass walkways remain close when they are covered by snow in winter.

The horse-shoe shaped skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon was opened in 2007. (Source: Instagram) The horse-shoe shaped skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon was opened in 2007. (Source: Instagram)

Other attractions

If you have liked the glass skywalks of China, they you must try the other two glass skywalks located at the Grand Canyon, Arizona and the Glacier skywalk at Jasper National Park in Canada.

The Grand Canyon glass skywalk is a platform in the shape of a horseshoe and is located on the edge of the Grand Canyon West at Eagle Point, 4000 feet above the bottom of the canyon. Located at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, the skywalk was opened to the public in 2007. The skywalk has an anthropological importance too as it provides visitors an opportunity to interact with the Hualapai Tribe. It is believed that the Hualapai people have been living in these lands since the creation of the world.

The glass-floored skywalk hangs 918 feet above Sunwapta Canyon in Canada. (Source: Brewster Travel Canada) The glass-floored skywalk hangs 918 feet above Sunwapta Canyon in Canada. (Source: Brewster Travel Canada)

The other glass skywalk attraction is the Glacier skywalk in Canada. Protruding 35 meters from the side of a cliff on Alberta’s Jasper National Park’s Icefields Parkway, the glass-floored skywalk hangs 918 feet above Sunwapta Canyon. A 400-meter-long ‘Discovery Trail’ cliff-edge walkway leading up to the glass platform includes multi-sensory interactive experiences centered around the glaciology, biology and ecology of the Columbia Icefield region and was opened in 2014. Private owner Brewster Travel Canada says the attraction has an educational side, which overlooks beautiful waterfalls and alpine topography of the park. The Glacier walkway is open daily from May to October.

So if you are thrilled to explore nature and experience raw adventure braving all fears of height, these are the three destinations you should add onto your bucket list.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd