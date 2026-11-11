If you’re planning a trip to mainland China, make sure you are up to date with the latest changes to its visa application requirements and process.

A notice was published by the Consulate General of China this October stating, “As of October 26, 2026, the Chinese Embassy in India and the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai will directly accept and process applications for Chinese visas and consular legalization. Relevant services within the consular district of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata will temporarily be handled by the Chinese Embassy in India.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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What does this mean?

Vishesh Gakhar, director, Visa Mitar Immigration Consultants, explains, “As per the notice published by the Consulate General of China, the applications will be reviewed and managed directly by China. So, no more CVAC (Chinese Visa Application Service Center.) Earlier, this was not the case. A third party, Visa Facilitation Services, handled the file.”

How to submit the application

Here is what the Chinese Embassy website says:

1. Choose consular district: Chinese visa applications are to be submitted to the embassy or consulate general in the respective consular district where the applicant resides. Applicants residing in Maharashtra and Karnataka need to submit their visa applications to the Chinese Consulate General in Mumbai. Applicants residing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal shall submit their visa applications temporarily to the Chinese Embassy in India. Applicants residing in areas other than those mentioned above shall submit their visa applications to the Chinese Embassy in India.

Planning a trip to China? Travellers from India should check the revised visa application process before applying. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) Planning a trip to China? Travellers from India should check the revised visa application process before applying. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

2. Submit visa application online: Applicants shall visit the website, fill in the Visa Application Form of the People’s Republic of China online, upload the required documents, and submit them for online review. No fee shall be paid at this step.

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3. Submit documents: Upon approval of online review, the applicant will receive an email notification. Within 30 days upon receipt of this notification, the applicant shall go to the Chinese Embassy or Consulate General in India to submit the passport, visa application form, and other relevant documents, and have fingerprints collected (if required). Applicants eligible for diplomatic, official, and courtesy visas shall make an appointment by phone before submitting the documents.

4. Collect the visa: The applicant shall, on the expected collection date on the pick-up slip, go to the Chinese Embassy or Consulate General in India to pay the fees

“Some exceptions are there; if you qualify for diplomatic, official, and courtesy visas, you can make an online appointment before sending in the documents,” Gakhar adds.

Documents required to proceed:

Gakhar mentions the following documents that are required to proceed with the application:

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Fully filled China Visa application form

Valid passport with >6 months validity and should have at least 2+ blank pages

Two recent 48 mm x 33 mm colour photos with a white background; taken within the last 6 months

A copy of a Chinese Visa if held in the last 3 years

For non-Indian citizens: Residence Card or a Valid Indian Visa

In case of a minor: Consent letter from Parent, Guardian’s ID, Birth Certificate

For Agency: Agency ID and also agency qualifications document

“If you are planning for L category, i.e., a tourist visa, then you must carry a 6-month bank statement showcasing a minimum consistent balance of INR 1,00,000/- and

For a multiple-entry visa, passport validity of 12 months; the remaining validity of your passport should be at least 15 months from the application date,” he adds, mentioning that most short-term applicants, including tourists on L visas and business travellers on M visas, are temporarily exempt from fingerprinting if their stay is 180 days or less.

Applicable only for China Mainland

The embassy website mentions that the above procedures apply to visa applications for travel to the Chinese mainland. For travel to Hong Kong or Macao, one has to refer to the websites of the Immigration Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Public Security Police Force of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.