Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

‘All things come to an end, good ones too’: Chhavi Mittal pens feelings after ‘much-needed’ Dubai vacay

"Ever since I got back from my much-needed vacation, I’ve been thinking why a vacation is stress-free and why the stress starts to come back the minute the journey to the airport begins," she wrote

chhavi mittalChhavi opened up about post-vacation blues and stress (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)
‘All things come to an end, good ones too’: Chhavi Mittal pens feelings after ‘much-needed’ Dubai vacay
Chhavi Mittal recently took a “much-needed” vacation with her husband, Mohit Hussein, and kids, Areeza and Arham. The family jetted off to Dubai and the actor shared some stunning pictures from the UAE city. While as exciting as holidays are, post-vacation blues are real too. And, Chhavi is experiencing something similar! In a note on Instagram, she expressed why we feel so stressed upon our return from any vacation.

“Ever since I got back from my much-needed vacation, I’ve been thinking why a vacation is stress-free and why the stress starts to come back the minute the journey to the airport begins,” she started out saying, sharing a series of pictures of herself, her kids and her husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) 

She continued that once we return after our trip, “the deadlines, the pending work, the kids’ school, homework, commitments everything starts coming back as if at the press of a button”. But, the biggest factor, according to Chhavi, is the phone.

She explained, “Minimum phone usage at a vacation and maximum enjoyment of the present moment. No living vicariously, only real living. Absorbing the moment and capturing images not through the camera but through the eyes and etching them in the memory for later use.”

ALSO READ |Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh head to Gstaad for the holiday season; know more about the place

However, “all things come to an end, good ones too”, she concluded.

Prior to this, Chhavi had posted pictures of herself enjoying herself in Dubai, showing off her breast cancer surgery scar. “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in a white bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) 

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022 and eventually emerged cancer-free after undergoing a successful surgery. Over the months, she documented her recovery journey with her followers, serving as an inspiration to many.

