Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February

Just a 2-hour drive from Chennai, Pulicat Lake is a beautiful bird-watching paradise.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 1, 2026
Pulikat LakeEcologically sustainable bird watching trails to be built along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Images: Express Archive, Freepik)
Chennai’s Pulicat Lake is having its moment after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the development of bird-watching trails along it in her Union Budget speech. While many travellers will take an interest in the destination, the lake has been on the list of seasoned birdwatchers for a long time.

Situated on the Coromandel Coast, mainly in Andhra Pradesh and partly in Tamil Nadu, Pulicat Lake is India’s second-largest brackish-water lagoon, covering a vast stretch of serene wetland spanning 600 sq. km.

Known for the Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, it attracts thousands of migratory birds, including painted storks, grey pelicans, grey herons, Northern pintails, Northern shovelers, and Black-winged stilts. It is also an important site for local villagers’ fisheries.

The area comes especially alive between November and February, when migratory birds transform the wetlands into a seasonal sanctuary.

Even if you’re not an avid birder, there’s something meditative about the experience. The lake’s stillness, broken only by wingbeats and ripples, makes it easy to lose track of time.

Two-day itinerary for Pulicat Lake 

It is the perfect time to visit this bird paradise now. With the lake now part of India’s eco-tourism conversation, there are better facilities and guided trails. If you visit now, it will offer the perfect chance to see this tranquil landscape before it becomes a mainstream stop, tagged in endless “must-watch” reels on social media.

This destination can be easily covered in a short two-day trip.

On day 1, arrive by late morning from Chennai or Nellore and check into a local homestay or eco-stay. Take a relaxed walk around the lakeside village areas and enjoy a simple South Indian meal. Spend your first evening on a gentle boat ride across the lagoon as the setting sun washes the water in gold and rose tones.

Begin day 2 early, just before sunrise, when bird activity is at its peak. Walk along the wetlands, binoculars in hand, and watch flamingos feed in the shallows as pelicans glide overhead. After breakfast and a final quiet moment by the water, begin your return journey feeling lighter and far removed from city noise.

Also Read | Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on coconut promotion. Here are the fruit’s nutritional benefits

Beyond bird watching

If you are not a great fan of birdwatching, there are also plenty of other options. One of the must-do experiences here is taking a boat ride through Pulicat’s winding lagoon channels. With the vast, untouched stretches surrounding it, the experience is ethereal.

The air smells faintly of salt, the breeze carries distant bird calls, and the water reflects the sky like glass. Along the shore, fishing communities go about their day — mending nets, sorting the morning’s catch, and moving at a rhythm set by tides rather than clocks.

There are also plenty of spots for photographers. Don’t forget to carry binoculars, comfy shoes, light clothing, sun protection, water, snacks, and a bird guide, as they are must-haves for the best experience.

