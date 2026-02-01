Chennai’s Pulicat Lake gets a boost in Union Budget. Here’s why you should visit it in February

Ecologically sustainable bird watching trails to be built along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (Images: Express Archive, Freepik)

Chennai’s Pulicat Lake is having its moment after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the development of bird-watching trails along it in her Union Budget speech. While many travellers will take an interest in the destination, the lake has been on the list of seasoned birdwatchers for a long time.

Situated on the Coromandel Coast, mainly in Andhra Pradesh and partly in Tamil Nadu, Pulicat Lake is India’s second-largest brackish-water lagoon, covering a vast stretch of serene wetland spanning 600 sq. km.

Known for the Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, it attracts thousands of migratory birds, including painted storks, grey pelicans, grey herons, Northern pintails, Northern shovelers, and Black-winged stilts. It is also an important site for local villagers’ fisheries.