Beat the summer heat with your family at these cool outdoor places around Delhi NCR

It is summer time, which also means vacation time for children. Urban spaces like Delhi NCR are teeming with cinema halls, malls, restaurants, recreation clubs and shopping arcades. However, with nothing new to offer, such spaces become boring for most families, especially children who are also looking forward to new experiences. So why not pack your picnic basket this weekend and explore some really exciting places not far away from the city.

Advertising

To help you plan, we bring you some places around Delhi NCR so that you can spend some quality time with your family this weekend.

Surajgarh Farms- Village in the city

Surajgarh Farms is an ideal destination to visit with family. Children who visit the place are spellbound by the number of activities they can take part in. Just as in a real Indian village, at Surajgarh Farms, children can play marbles, fly a kite, and can also participate in Flying Fox, a zipline tour. An exciting adventure for children, the outdoor activity gives them much to talk about with friends.

The food available at Surajgarh Farms also has a rustic taste to it. Children can also participate in sack racing or ride a camel. A visit to Surajgarh Farms ensures they develop a love for the traditional Indian culture and experience firsthand what life is like in Indian villages.

Address: Golf Course Extension Road, Sector – 59 Gurugram, Haryana – 122002

Timings: 4 pm to 11 pm

Entry fee: As per age-group

Kingdom of Dreams – You know you want to go!

Advertising

Kingdom of Dreams located in Gurugram is another a exciting outing destination where one can go with their family or friends. This fabulous kingdom-like set-up brings to life a blend of India’s art, culture, heritage, craft, cuisine and performing arts. Popular with families who want different experiences under one roof, this entertainment destination is apt for a picnic as well.

Address: Auditorium Complex Near IFFCO Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana – 122001

Timings: Weekdays: (Tues-Friday) 12.30 pm – 12 am; Monday closed and Weekends: (Sat-Sun) 12.30 pm -12 am

Entry fee: Varies as per packages and days

Chokhi Dhani, Sonipat

Chokhi Dhani, located in Sonipat, is all about experiencing the Rajasthani culture. A perfect work of art and craftsmanship, it is spread over 12.5 acres of lush gardens. It is a one-stop destination for entertainment, fun, food and excitement. Chokhi Dhani Sonipat enlivens a vivid Rajasthani legacy. The attractions and components of ethnic culture and convention are in full display here.

Address: 64th Milestone, NH-1, Ganaur, Sonipat, Haryana – 131101

Timings: 6 pm to 11 pm

Entry fee: 9 years and above : Rs 700

3 years to 9 years : Rs 450

Damdama Lake – Experience adventure, hills, resorts

Located in Sohna district of Haryana, Damdama Lake is the perfect place to spend some time with your family in the backdrop of the majestic Aravalli Hills. You can have a picnic beside the lake or go for boating. You can also partake in adventure sports or go trekking in the beautiful Aravallis. It is famous for all types of adventure activities like rock climbing, hot air ballooning, parasailing and camping. Or if you are not the adventure kinds, you can take a round of the lake while paddle/motor boating as well. A must-visit!

Address: Sohna district, Haryana

Timings: 11 am to 9 pm

Entry fee: Free

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary makes for a quick retreat from the hustle bustle of the city. It is situated at a distance of 40 km from Delhi and is a perfect place for nature lovers. You can indulge in bird watching, or take walks among the trees before the peak summer sun.

Address: Gurgaon Farukh Nagar Road, Sultanpur, Gurugram, Haryana – 122006

Timings: 8 am to 6 pm

Entry fee: Rs 5 for adults

Rs 2 for children