Cheapest destinations around the world you can visit this summer

With the weather becoming unbearable and schools and colleges briefly closing for a break, summer is the perfect time to plan a long, relaxing holiday. Whether it is a trip with your best buddies or you plan to go solo, everything falls in place if you pick the right location. However, with summers being the time when most people head out for a break, finding the perfect holiday destination at pocket-friendly prices becomes a little tricky.

But, travelling to a desired country or destination doesn’t always have to dig a hole in your pockets. So, here are some travel destinations which won’t require you to think twice about your bank balance.

Albania, Europe

Summers are arguably the best time to visit European countries, but most popular cities are crowded and also expensive during these months. Albania, however, is a wonderful alternative to the pricey Mediterranean destinations. There is the costal town of Saranda, the port city of Durres, and many lesser-known places where you can enjoy.

San Diego, California

San Diego is perfect for family getaways as it offers tons of group activities you can indulge in. Some of them include a trip San Diego Zoo Safari Park, the nearby Legoland California, harbour cruises, and museums in Balboa Park at a discount of up to 50 per cent during summers.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio is emerging as an affordable summer vacation destination. It also serves as a great starting point for a road trip across Texas or a multi-city trip with one dollar bus fares to Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Denver, Colorado

Denver is an affordable family-friendly place to enjoy the summers. The nearby Snow Mountain Ranch has one of the only three summer tubing hills in the United States, as well as a miniature golf, swimming, and indoor and outdoor climbing walls.

Lisbon, Portugal

If you want to explore the world with your children then head to Lisbon in Portugal as it a lovely place to spend some quality time with your family. In Lisbon, families can enjoy both, a city and and beach vacation packed in one. Explore the different neighborhoods, castles, and palaces, or hop on-board a funicular to climb the city’s steep hills.