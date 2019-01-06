Travel on a budget: 5 inexpensive destinations you can explore in 2019

Want to save money and also travel this year? If so, you are in luck. We have compiled a list of places for you to travel without burning a hole in your pocket. From Kingston in Jamaica to Dawki in Meghalaya, India, here is a list of places you can explore, experiment and enjoy on a budget.

New Orleans, USA

Known for its buzzing nightlife, a vibrant and happening festival calendar and a decadent local cuisine, New Orleans is a hidden gem for budget travellers.

Kingston, Jamaica

If you are someone who loves the sea, head to Jamaica. You can tour the capital city, Kingston, and visit the recently opened Peter Tosh Museum, which showcases the city’s musical offerings, alongwith the Bob Marley Museum and the Jamaica Music Museum. Stroll around and check out the local dance halls, the Trench Town Culture Yard and many other sites the city has to offer.

Fez, Morocco

Morocco’s cultural and culinary centre, Fez is a dream destination for people who love to explore, experiment and travel on their own pace. Being the largest pedestrian-only urban area in the world, this is a place that makes you soak in its history, culture and art throught its alleys. Do not forget to street shop!

Kathmandu, Nepal

Packed with cheap eats, hostels, inexpensive bars, Kathmandu is a undercover budget destination for people who want to explore beautiful locations without burning a huge hole in their pockets.

Meghalaya, India

Known as the Scotland of the East, Meghalaya is a place in India’s northeastern region that is full of picteresque spots, hiking and trekking tracks, natural waterfalls and springs, historical buildings and a vibrant culture. You can visit Dawki, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong which is also Asia’s cleanest village, and Shillong when you are in Meghalaya.

What is your travel destination going to be in 2019?