The city of Paris is on every traveller’s wish list. The French capital is celebrated for its food, architecture, museums, and culture. But the one thing that stands out after the famous Eiffel Tower, is the Champs-Élysées. In an elaborate makeover, the iconic avenue is now all set to become a garden!

According to a report in The Guardian, Paris’ mayor Anne Hidalgo has said a €250m (INR 22,26,34,72,377) makeover of the Champs-Élysées will happen. The ambitious transformation, however, will not take place before Paris hosts the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Hidalgo has said the planned work — which was unveiled in 2019 by local community leaders and businesses — will in fact turn the 1.9 km stretch into “an extraordinary garden”.

The outlet further reports the Champs-Élysées committee had been campaigning for a major redesign of the avenue, and also its surroundings, since 2018.

“The legendary avenue has lost its splendour during the last 30 years. It has been progressively abandoned by Parisians and has been hit by several successive crises: the gilets jaunes, strikes, health and economic,” the committee said, welcoming Hidalgo’s announcement.

The committee had also sought public consultation on what can be done to revamp the avenue. Suggestions included reducing space for vehicles by half, turning roads into pedestrian and green areas, and creating tunnels of trees to improve air quality, per the report.

Champs-Élysées was originally a mixture of swamp and kitchen gardens.

