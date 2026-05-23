Inside Rs 8.6 lakh-a-night Cannes hotel where Alia Bhatt stayed

Alia Bhatt walks Cannes 2026 red carpet: All about Hotel Martinez where she is staying (Photo: @aliabhatt, World of Hyatt)

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious cinema events, with social media feeds dominated by updates and celebrities’ red carpet looks from the French Riviera. This year, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a soft blush gown, among other looks.

Over the years, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bella Hadid, who have attended the festival, have stayed at the luxury Hotel Martinez. More than just a luxury hotel, Hotel Martinez has become one of Cannes’ most recognisable celebrity hotspots during the festival season.

Recently, the property’s elegant white facade was featured in a campaign video by L’Oréal Paris, where giant posters of the brand’s ambassadors were dramatically unveiled across the building.