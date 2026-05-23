Inside Rs 8.6 lakh-a-night Cannes hotel where Alia Bhatt stayed

Hotel Martinez Cannes has emerged as a celebrity hotspot during the Cannes Film Festival, known for luxury suites, sea-facing balconies and lavish dining experiences.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiMay 23, 2026 09:00 PM IST
Alia Bhatt walks Cannes 2026 red carpetAlia Bhatt walks Cannes 2026 red carpet: All about Hotel Martinez where she is staying (Photo: @aliabhatt, World of Hyatt)
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The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious cinema events, with social media feeds dominated by updates and celebrities’ red carpet looks from the French Riviera. This year, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a soft blush gown, among other looks.

Over the years, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Bella Hadid, who have attended the festival, have stayed at the luxury Hotel Martinez. More than just a luxury hotel, Hotel Martinez has become one of Cannes’ most recognisable celebrity hotspots during the festival season.

Recently, the property’s elegant white facade was featured in a campaign video by L’Oréal Paris, where giant posters of the brand’s ambassadors were dramatically unveiled across the building.

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Art Deco architecture

Hotel Martinez Art Deco Hotel Martinez blue interior (Photo: World of Hyatt)

The hotel first opened in 1929 and became known for its striking seven-storey Art Deco architecture. Designed by architect Charles Palmero, the landmark structure was completed in just 14 months. Today, its signature blue wrought-iron balconies overlooking the Mediterranean remain one of the most photographed features of the property, frequently appearing in celebrity photos shared during the festival.

In 2013, the hotel was acquired by Hyatt and later incorporated into The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The hotel’s official website reads, “Renowned for its warm and welcoming ambience, it is a timeless symbol of elegance on the famous Croisette.”

Sea-facing suites

Hotel Martinez sea-facing suites Hotel Martinez offers lavish sea-facing suites (Photo: World of Hyatt)

Positioned along the celebrated Boulevard de la Croisette, Hotel Martinez sits only minutes away from the Palais des Festivals, which is the main venue for the Cannes Film Festival. The property welcomes guests through an opulent entrance leading into expansive interiors that reflect classic Riviera luxury. It also houses the French Riviera’s first Eleventy boutique.

Accommodation at Hotel Martinez ranges from deluxe rooms to lavish sea-facing suites, with rates fluctuating depending on the season. During the Cannes Film Festival, prices rise significantly. Premium sea-view rooms and suites can cost several lakhs in Indian rupees per night.

  1. Deluxe Room King: 2,058 euros (Rs 2,31,245) – 2,130 euros (Rs 2,39,335)
  2. Deluxe Twin Room: 2,058 euros (Rs 2,31,245) – 2,130 euros (Rs 2,39,335)
  3. Premium Room King: 2,352 euros (Rs 2,64,392) – 2,430 euros (Rs 2,73,044)
  4. Premium Twin Room: 2,352 euros (Rs 2,64,392) – 2,430 euros (Rs 2,73,044)
  5. Premium Sea View Room King: 3,724 euros (Rs 4,18,443) – 3,830 euros (Rs 4,30354)
  6. Premium Sea View Room Twin: 3,724 euros (Rs 4,18,443) – 3,830 euros (Rs 4,30354)
  7. Junior Suite King: 2,930 euros (Rs 3,29,226) – 3,020 euros (Rs 3,39,339)
  8. Executive Suite City View: 3,126 euros (Rs 3,51,249) – 3,220 euros (Rs 3,61,812)
  9. Oasis Suite: 3,224 euros (Rs 3,62,261) – 3,320 euros (Rs 3,73,048)
  10. Oasis Suite Terrace: 3,420 euros (Rs 3,84,284) – 3,520 euros (Rs 3,95,521)
  11. Junior Suite Sea View King: 4,606 euros (Rs 5,17,548) – 4,730 euros (Rs 5,31,481)

Lavish dining

Hotel Martinez dining Hotel Martinez dining area with electric blue carpet (Photo: World of Hyatt)

Dining at the hotel is equally lavish, with restaurants and lounges including La Palme d’Or, Le Sud, the Martinez Bar, and La Plage du Martinez. Yet for many guests, the highlight is room service enjoyed against sweeping sea views from the hotel’s famous balconies.

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Although the hotel is best known for hosting celebrities during the film festival, it is also a preferred destination for corporate gatherings, weddings, and luxury family stays. The property is additionally pet-friendly.

“Since 1929, it has boasted one of the most extensive hotel spaces on the Boulevard de la Croisette featuring 2,500 square meters (26,910 square feet) of event space for your big day. Whether for an intimate gathering or a grand reception, enjoy bespoke services from our dedicated team that blend luxury, elegance and personalization to create exceptional moments to make your day an unforgettable celebration with friends and family,” the official website added.

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