Butterfly Festival in Karnataka will have you experience the thrill virtually this year

As part of the virtual lineup, are a series of photo exhibitions, some talks and discussions on butterflies, a photo contest, a quiz and a crossword. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

As part of the Butterfly Festival’s virtual lineup, which begins November 7, are a series of photo exhibitions, some talks and discussions on butterflies, a photo contest, a quiz and a crossword. Experts are of the opinion that instead of gathering at a place to physically see the butterflies, it is a good idea to have the festival move online this year, so as to keep people safe while also allowing them to share their own findings and get to know about some new species of butterflies, like Little Tiger Pierrot, Alida Angle, Red Admiral and Orange Awlet, among others.

How will it happen?

The Butterfly Festival will be organised jointly by the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Karnataka Ecotourism Board, the Bengaluru Butterfly Club (BBC), and Indian Foundation for Butterfly. During the course of the event, which will end November 12, four or five members of BBC will walk around Doreswamypalya Park and live-stream butterflies on social media. In any group, there will not be more than 10 people at any point.

Ashoksen Gupta, founder BBC was quoted as saying the butterflies have never been found in the city before, and that they were sighted after the lockdown. This is indicative of the fact that a decrease in pollution levels has helped the environment.

But even as nature reclaimed spaces this year, human beings have had to stay put in their own houses. For instance, even in Shillong, people are not able to enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival, which was cancelled this year. Also known as the Prunus cerasoides, cherry blossoms underline the Himalayas and cover the east and west Khasi hills. You have to see the flowers with your own eyes to understand how gorgeous and vibrant they are. While they grow in the wild, they are also spotted across Meghalaya, especially during this time of the year.

