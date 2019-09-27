Budget friendly, memory maker, convenience seeker or explorer: What kind of traveller are you?

Travelling has become an indispensable part an Indian’s life. Across all age groups, Indians are displaying an ever-increasing appetite for multiple short breaks of three to six days. According to the India Holiday Report 2019 — shared by SOTC — around 58 per cent of Gen Z (of 4-24 year age group) prefers to take trips of three-six days with engaging experiences, while 56 per cent of Gen Y (belonging to the 25-39 age group) prefers short duration trips.

International short-hauls like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sri Lanka, and domestic favourites like Goa, Kerala, Andaman, Uttaranchal and the Northeast, therefore, are most preferred.

First introduced in 2015, the SOTC India Holiday Report has been tracing the evolution of the Indian traveller over the years. Conducted with over 1100 respondents belonging to four distinct age groups: 25 years and below, 26-35 years, 36-55 years and 56 years and above, here’s how it has identified the primary archetypes of travellers.

The budget-friendly traveller: They usually take at least one international vacation every year, and travel with their spouse, or with family and children. They look for a meticulously-planned tour to cover as many sites as possible, within the available time and budget.

The convenience seeker: This traveller values convenience, ease and transparency. They are even willing to outsource decision-making to a trusted party to avoid having to go through extensive research themselves.

The family memory builder: They want to build memories and strengthen the bond between family members, seeking a combination of sightseeing and flexibility. This segment largely comprises couples aged 35-45 years, with young children less than 18 years of age, and potentially senior citizens.

The explorer: With an appetite for authenticity, this traveller is extremely particular about having a flexible itinerary comprising a wide range of unique local experiences. They like to keep a minimum-viable-plan for their trips, as they prefer to discover the rest on-the-go.

The mellow vacationer: This segment predominantly comprises couples belonging to the age groups of 25-35 and/or 45-60. They choose to take vacations without children; looking to unwind, relax and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. Their expectations consist of low-key experiences at a relaxing pace. They dislike itineraries, and have no desire to attempt anything unusual or new.

The senior citizen: These travellers are generally retired people aged 55 years and above, with above-average income. With considerably more free time on their hands, they are quite eager to travel, with an ideal vacation entailing relaxing at a serene location with the opportunity to enjoy the company of others, and spend time with their loved ones.