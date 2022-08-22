scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

‘What a beautiful ride’: Inside Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor’s vacation

 “A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we’ve made,” Phoebe captioned the post.

Phoebe Dynevor, Taj MahalBridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor visited Taj Mahal in Agra (Source: Phoebe Dynevor/ Instagram)

Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor, who is well-known for essaying the role of Daphne on the show, loves to travel — her latest Instagram post if proof.

Sharing a few glimpses from the ‘past couple of months’, the actor gave us a peek into her travel diary that included a visit to Cairo, India, and Seoul.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PD 🌗 (@phoebedynevor) 

In the first click, the actor is seen posing at the Taj Mahal, as she looked lovely in a beige top and white pants. Keeping it simple, she completed the look with black oversized sunglasses and a blue stole.

The Taj Mahal, one of the wonders of the world, is an ivory white marble mausoleum built near the river Yamuna in the city of Agra. It is believed to have been built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan between 1631-1648, in the loving memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. 

It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1983 for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage,” the UNESCO website read.

Phoebe also shared a picture of the Humayun Tomb in Delhi, which is touted to be the first garden tomb in India. Built in 1570, the monument has immense cultural significance and is a popular tourist attraction. It was designated as a World Heritage Site in 1993 by UNESCO. 

“Humayun’s garden-tomb is also called the ‘dormitory of the Mughals’ as in the cells are buried over 150 Mughal family members. It stands in an extremely significant archaeological setting, centered at the Shrine of the 14th century Sufi Saint, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya,” the UNESCO website read.

Humayun tomb Humayun Tomb in Delhi (Source: Phoebe Dynevor/ Instagram)

The actor also shared pictures from her visit to the Great Sphinx of Giza and the pyramids in Egypt. Many fans commented on her post but what caught our attention was Simone Ashley’s (lead actor of Bridgerton season 2) comment- “She’s flying.”

Have a look at some of the clicks!

Pyramids Phoebe Dynevor also visited Egypt (Source: Phoebe Dynevor/ Instagram) The Great Sphinx of Giza The Great Sphinx of Giza (Source: Phoebe Dynevor/ Instagram)

