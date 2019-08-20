Here’s what you need to know about India’s ‘flexible’ e-tourist visa

Fuelling the world’s wanderlust, India has now decided to introduce a ‘flexible’ e-visa based on tourist footfall. Here are some important things you need to know in light of the recent decision.

Peak season, peak fees

Being peak season months, July to March will have slightly higher visa fees. For people from other countries coming to India during these months, USD 25 will be charged for a 30-day e-tourist visa.

Price-cut to encourage footfall

The months of April to June are the most merciless, when the weather is unforgiving and the footfall witnessed is usually slim. To encourage tourists, the Tourism Ministry proposes to offer the 30-day e-tourist visa for 10 USD.

Ministry nod

While India’s Home Ministry has shown the green light to the proposal, we still await the Ministry of External Affairs’ nod.

New additions

The ministry also plans to introduce a new five-year e-tourist visa with a fee of 80 USD, and a one-year e-tourist visa worth USD 40, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel informed Tuesday.