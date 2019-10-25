Brazil says it will no longer require visas from Chinese, Indian citizens

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or businesspeople obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and business people from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

There are some countries here Indians can visit visa-free or with a visa on arrival.

Seychelles

Off the coast of East Africa lies the spectacular Seychelles, an archipelago consisting of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean. Indians are provided visa on arrival in Seychelles, that is generally valid for the next 30 days. If you like the beaches and coral reefs, then this beachy paradise is just the place to be.

Fiji

The archipelago of Fiji located in the South Pacific comprises more than 300 islands. Indian Nationals do not require pre-entry visas to enter Fiji. Visas are issued upon arrival at the airport or at the Port-of-entry. Suva, the capital of Fiji, has some stunning British colonial architecture, palm-lined beaches, and crystal-clear lagoons.

Indonesia

Indian passport holders can visit this country and stay here up to 30 days without a visa. Bali is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations in the country. Indonesia has many pristine islands such as Gili, Lombok, and Komodo that makes for a beautiful destination.

Bhutan

This tiny landlocked country which shares borders with India offers visa-free travel to Indian passport holders. It is also named as the happiest country in the world. Thimphu, the capital, is known for Buddhist sites and fortified monasteries.

Mauritius

Mauritius offers a visa-free period of stay to Indian passport holders not exceeding 60 days. You can spend your time here exploring the mountainous interiors, waterfalls, hiking trails and rainforests that this country has to offer. The black river Gorges National Park is also one of the most popular spots.