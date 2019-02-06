Planning you next trip? Try visiting these beautiful Biosphere Reserves in India for a unique experience

With over 500 biosphere reserves in the world spread across 100 countries, India, the seventh largest country in the world, alone has a total of 18 national Biosphere Reserves. These reserves display a unique way of preserving the community, with an aim of protecting not only the flora and fauna but the entire region in total and play an important role in the conservation of the wildlife and unique tribes living in the area.

If you are a nature lover, here are a few biosphere reserves you can visit for a unique experience.

Achanakmar-Amarkantak Biosphere Reserve

This Biosphere Reserve, shared by the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, has three rivers – Narmada, Johilla and Son – originating from its land. Visit this dense forest for a refreshing and breathtaking view.

Gulf of Mannar

One of the few Biosphere Reserves in India that is shared by another country – Sri Lanka, in this case – this place offers much to its visitors – right from its rich pearl banks to the mythologically important Ram Sethu.

Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve

The Great Nicobar Biosphere Reserve takes up 85% of the Great Nicobar island. Famous for its unique flora, fauna, tribes and limestone caves, it is also connected to Andaman Islands.

Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve

At 25,646 feet, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve is an elevated reserve that houses a number of vulnerable, endangered and critically endangered species like Himalayan black bear, snow leopard, brown bear, among others.

Nokrek National Park

In Meghalaya, this National Park is home to the Red Pandas and has contributed much towards their protection and conservation. Being a hotspot of biodiversity, a visit to Nokrek will not disappoint.

