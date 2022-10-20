Bhutan to host Royal Highland Festival on October 23 and 24 to showcase ‘the wonders of Gasa Dzongkhag’

Bhutan is all set to host the fifth edition of the Royal Highland Festival in Laya on October 23 and 24 this year. According to the official website, highland communities from 10 dzongkhags (districts) of Bhutan will participate in the festival “to showcase their unique culture and tradition”.

One of the most sought-after events of the Royal Highland Festival, the famous 25-kilometre cross-country Laya Run from Ponjothang (Gasa) to Langothang (festival ground, Laya) will be held on October 23. Participants can opt to trek through stunning mountain trails or be dropped on location by helicopter, gasa.gov.bt stated. “Please be informed that all expenditures have to be borne by the concerned individual/party including food and accommodation throughout the festival. This also applies to all the runners participating in Laya Run,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Council of Bhutan (@tourismbhutan)

Among other things at the festival, visitors can witness the traditional offering of Buelwa with Auley, which is a traditional epic poem/song recitation tradition. The latter began during the reign of Zhabdrung Rinpoche and displays loyalty and respect by the community of Laya towards the monarchs.

One can also enjoy a variety of cultural programs performed by the Layaps and witness the competitions of traditional songs and dances. “The various competitions on highland animals including the yaks, horses and mastiffs will be held,” the official website said.

ALSO READ | Lucky Ali goes on a spiritual trip to Medina with daughter Tasmiyah; see pictures

The festival also consists of a series of stalls which will feature local yak produce, highland technology, highland agriculture, medicinal herbs, plants and other things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Council of Bhutan (@tourismbhutan)

The Royal Highland Festival was first introduced on October 16, 2016, “to mark the celebration of the birth of HRH the Gyalsey; 400 years of Shabdrung Rimpoche and the Rabjung (60 years cycle) birth year of Guru Rimpoche”. Per the website, it shares the beauty and the wonders of Gasa Dzongkhag through its nature, history, and its age-old tradition and culture.

It aims to share Gasa’s vision of ‘Good to Great Gasa’ and the authenticity and simplicity of the life of the highlanders with the visitors.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!