Bhumi Pednekkar’s Sikkim diaries offer the ultimate summer travel inspo: ‘What a journey’

One of the greatest gifts Bhumi Pednekkar has given herself this year is the chance to travel through India. Her latest trip was to the mountains, in the heart of Sikkim, and in the Badhaai Do actor’s words (Instagram caption), “And what a journey it has been…”

Her photo dump takes us through the hotspots she visited on the trip. Let’s take a quick look:

Bhumi at Tsongmo Lake. (Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar) Bhumi at Tsongmo Lake. (Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Tsomgo Lake

“I began at the breathtaking Tsomgo Lake, a sacred glacial lake nestled high in the Himalayas, surrounded by towering mountains and silence that makes you pause,” Pednekkar started her account.

According to the Incredible India official website, Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is located at an altitude of 12,313 feet above sea level. A stunning crystal clear lake nestled within the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, the water body is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush green valleys all around.