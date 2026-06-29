Bhumi Pednekkar’s Sikkim diaries offer the ultimate summer travel inspo: ‘What a journey’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
One of the greatest gifts Bhumi Pednekkar has given herself this year is the chance to travel through India. Her latest trip was to the mountains, in the heart of Sikkim, and in the Badhaai Do actor’s words (Instagram caption), “And what a journey it has been…”
Her photo dump takes us through the hotspots she visited on the trip. Let’s take a quick look:
“I began at the breathtaking Tsomgo Lake, a sacred glacial lake nestled high in the Himalayas, surrounded by towering mountains and silence that makes you pause,” Pednekkar started her account.
According to the Incredible India official website, Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is located at an altitude of 12,313 feet above sea level. A stunning crystal clear lake nestled within the rugged terrain of the Himalayas, the water body is surrounded by snow-capped peaks and lush green valleys all around.
Pednekkar further wrote: “From there, I travelled to Nathula Pass on the India–China border, once a vital link on the ancient Silk Route. Standing there, at such extreme altitudes, meeting the soldiers who guard our borders with unwavering courage and commitment, filled me with immense gratitude.”
This iconic pass, located in the Dongkya Range of the Himalayas at an altitude of 4,310 metres, acts as a bridge between China’s Yadong County in Tibet and the Indian state of Sikkim, with a subtle touch of Bengal in South Asia. The pass connects the native towns of Kalimpong and Gangtok to the villages of the lower Chumbi Valley. Nathu La once served as a part of the ancient Silk Route, a crucial trade route between India and Tibet for centuries.
From its strategic military significance to its scenic splendour, Nathu La Pass is a must-visit for every thrill-seeker, history enthusiast, and culture connoisseur.
Pednekkar ended her day at the shrine of Baba Harbhajan Singh. “A soldier whose story has transcended life itself, Baba continues to be revered by the Army and many who believe he still watches over and protects those serving at the border. Whether you call it faith, devotion, or belief, it is one of the many extraordinary stories that make India so unique,” she concluded.
The Memorial is dedicated to the memory of Baba Harbhajan Singh, who served as a soldier in the Indian Army’s 23rd Punjab Regiment. Born in a small village in Punjab, he tragically lost his life near the Nathu La Pass in 1968, under mysterious circumstances.
Local legend believes that Baba Harbhajan Singh’s spirit continues to patrol the inhospitable terrain of the Indo-China border, safeguarding his comrades and providing them with protection and guidance.
In the wake of Baba Harbhajan Singh’s untimely demise, his fellow soldiers and admirers began to experience his presence in various ways, leading to the construction of a memorial in his honour. The memorial, built in the form of a temple, was inaugurated in 1983, near Tsomgo Lake.