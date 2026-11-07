Nestled in the heart of the majestic western Himalayas, Himachal is a land known as “Dev Bhumi,” revered as the divine abode of numerous Gods and Goddesses. Across the state, you can discover an enchanting fusion of stone-and-wood temples, each telling a unique tale of spirituality and devotion.

Recently, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree took a work trip to the scenic land embraced by mysterious valleys, formidable cliffs, ancient glaciers, and towering pine forests. Taking a cue from her travel postcards shared on Instagram, we curated a quick guide from Incredible India to help you plan your next winter getaway.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.