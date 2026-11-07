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Nestled in the heart of the majestic western Himalayas, Himachal is a land known as “Dev Bhumi,” revered as the divine abode of numerous Gods and Goddesses. Across the state, you can discover an enchanting fusion of stone-and-wood temples, each telling a unique tale of spirituality and devotion.
Recently, Bollywood actor Bhagyashree took a work trip to the scenic land embraced by mysterious valleys, formidable cliffs, ancient glaciers, and towering pine forests. Taking a cue from her travel postcards shared on Instagram, we curated a quick guide from Incredible India to help you plan your next winter getaway.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Shimla
Shimla, fondly known as the ‘Queen of the Hills.’ Surrounded by the mighty Himalayas, this picturesque destination is renowned for its stunning natural beauty, pleasant weather, awe-inspiring shrines and colonial architecture. From panoramic views of snow-peaked mountains to historic landmarks and charming markets, this town has it all.
Wander through the Mall, the town centre bustling with shops and eateries, or unwind at the Ridge, where festivals, live music performances, and celebrations take place year-round against a backdrop of Himalayan peaks. Take a Heritage Walk for an immersive experience of the history of this fascinating town. Or enjoy a Toy Train ride on the Shimla-Kalka Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for a scenic, slow-paced journey through the hills as you take in the beautiful scenery and fresh mountain air.
Manali
Manali is located in the heart of Himachal Pradesh. According to Hindu mythology, the town’s name comes from “Manu-Alaya,” meaning “the abode of Manu,” the first man and the lawgiver. Legend has it that sage Manu stepped off his ark here to recreate human life after a great flood had deluged the world. Manali is often called the “Valley of the Gods” and is nestled in the majestic Himalayas, showcasing nature’s unparalleled creativity.
One must-visit place in Manali is the Hadimba Devi Temple, dedicated to Hadimba, the wife of Bhima, a hero of the Pandava clan in the epic Mahabharata. The town’s snow-capped peaks, pure rivers, deep woods, and lush green valleys combine to create a visual symphony that truly tantalises the senses.
Dharamshala
Home to the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile, Dharamshala consists of two sections: the lower town with the main bus stand and bazaar, and the upper town, known as McLeodganj, nine km to its north, which is the destination of most foreign visitors. There is little of interest in the lower town, apart from the lively Kotwali Bazaar and the Museum of Kangra Art. The museum has an excellent collection of Kangra miniatures, and also houses a school which teaches the art of miniature painting.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.