Beyond Valley of Flowers: Lesser-known wildflower destinations across India

Every monsoon, Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers steals the spotlight with its wide range of flowers. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts thousands of trekkers eager to witness nature at its most colourful. But India’s floral wonders extend far beyond this famous valley.

From high-altitude Himalayan meadows to mist-covered plateaus in the Western Ghats, several destinations burst into bloom for a few precious weeks each year. These landscapes not only delight photographers and trekkers but also support rich biodiversity, including many endemic plant species.

Here are seven places in India where you can experience the magic of wildflowers beyond the Valley of Flowers.