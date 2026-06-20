Beyond the tourist trail: 10 lesser-known places to explore in Mizoram

By Stuti Masih

For anyone spending time in Aizawl, mornings often begin with clouds drifting through open windows and mist settling gently over the surrounding hills. The city is framed by lush greenery, banana trees, and winding roads that curve so sharply through the landscape they almost disappear from view, creating the impression of hills largely untouched by human activity.

But beneath the state’s postcard landscapes also lies a network of lesser-known destinations that continue to shape the experiences of those who visit. Indianexpress.com spoke to travellers and local residents to understand Mizoram beyond its popular destinations.

For Surita Chakma, many places in Mizoram remain largely absent from mainstream tourism conversations. As a local and the founder of the travel agency Muromuri, she has realised that meaningful engagement with local communities often gives visitors a deeper, more authentic perspective on the state.

A similar sentiment was echoed by Mumbai-based Arun Mathai, who discovered this side of Mizoram during his first solo trip to the state. What began as an eight-day journey soon became one of his most memorable travel experiences. “There’s something about the pace of life in Mizoram that just sticks with you. The people, the air, the mountains all just hit differently,” he recalls.

During his stay in Aizawl, Arun explored the city’s steep slopes, local cafes, and cultural landmarks such as the Mizoram State Museum. These experiences, he says, not only deepened his understanding of the history and traditions that shape everyday life in the state but also allowed him to discover a side of Mizoram that lies beyond the usual tourist trail.

Inspired by this spirit of slow, immersive travel, here are some lesser-known destinations and hidden gems recommended by travellers who believe the true charm of Mizoram is best experienced beyond the standard sightseeing itinerary.

1. Biate Village

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Known for its scenic setting and close-knit community, Biate offers travellers a chance to experience the authentic charm of rural Mizoram, far from the state’s more frequented tourist destinations. The village is an ideal retreat for those seeking meaningful cultural interactions and a slower pace of life. Well-maintained and remarkably clean, the town is also known for the warmth and hospitality of its residents. Visitors can gain insight into traditional village life while exploring the region’s fruit farms, where oranges, pineapples, and other local produce are cultivated.

Biate Village Biate Village

2. East Lungdar

East Lungdar offers a glimpse of Mizoram’s scenic countryside and traditional way of life. An administrative subdivision in Serchhip district, it serves as a hub for around 13 nearby villages. The town’s market remains closed on Sundays as residents attend church services and religious observances, reflecting the important role of faith in the community.

It is also known for its commitment to cleanliness, with local regulations requiring domestic animals to be kept in enclosures. Fines for violations help maintain the village’s orderly and well-kept environment, highlighting the strong sense of civic responsibility among residents.

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East Lungdar, the misty horizon, where quiet green ridges and distant mountains frame a serene highland escape. East Lungdar, the misty horizon, where quiet green ridges and distant mountains frame a serene highland escape.

3. Champhai

Often referred to as the “Rice Bowl of Mizoram,” Champhai is renowned for its sprawling rice fields, vineyards, and proximity to the Myanmar border. Combining natural beauty with cultural significance, the town offers visitors an insight into the state’s heritage and cross-border connections. For Surita, “Many visitors come for the landscapes but leave with a deeper appreciation of the culture.”

Arun spent three days exploring the region and was particularly captivated by its scenic beauty. “The endless rice fields were among the most fascinating landscapes he encountered during his journey. Standing at the Zokhawthar border near Myanmar gave him a completely different perspective on the region and its cultural connections,” he says.

Valley of Champai also known the “Rice Bowl of Mizoram”. Valley of Champai also known the “Rice Bowl of Mizoram”.

4. Reiek

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Located near Aizawl, Reiek is renowned for its hilltop vistas and rich cultural heritage. Offering a blend of natural beauty and traditional Mizo culture, it serves as an excellent introduction to the state’s way of life. Surita recommends Reiek for travellers seeking to experience both nature and heritage in a single destination.

For Arun, Reiek was one of the standout experiences of his journey through Mizoram. “There is a calmness to the landscape that is difficult to put into words. Sitting on the hilltop and looking out over layers of mountains and valleys, time seems to slow down. It is the kind of place where one can sit for hours without feeling the need to do anything else. For me, the silence, the scenery, and the fresh mountain air felt almost therapeutic.”

Stunning hilltop view of Reiek Tlang. Stunning hilltop view of Reiek Tlang.

5. Hmuifang and Laldenga Adventure Park

Hmuifang is a popular retreat for nature lovers, known for its dense forests, rolling landscapes, and pleasant climate. The nearby LAD Park enhances the experience with its beautifully landscaped gardens and scenic viewpoints, making it an ideal destination for a peaceful getaway. The best time to visit Hmuifang is between October and February, when the weather is cool and comfortable for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

This picture of Hmuifang captures its dense forests and cool climate, showcasing the serene beauty of Mizoram’s scenic hills. This picture of Hmuifang captures its dense forests and cool climate, showcasing the serene beauty of Mizoram’s scenic hills.

6. Tam Dil

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Recommending lesser-known destinations such as Tam Dil, Surita emphasised, “Not every destination needs to be crowded to be beautiful.” Located near Saitual, Tam Dil is a picturesque natural lake located amid forested hills, offering a tranquil escape for those seeking peace and solitude. Its serene surroundings make it an ideal spot for relaxation, picnics and leisurely outdoor activities.

For Arun, Tam Dil was one of the highlights of his journey through Mizoram. Surrounded by calm waters and greenery, the lake provided a rare opportunity to disconnect from the pace of everyday life. He describes it as a place where visitors can slow down, embrace the silence and fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the natural landscape.

This image of Tam Dil shows “Not every destination needs to be crowded to be beautiful”, says Surita. This image of Tam Dil shows “Not every destination needs to be crowded to be beautiful”, says Surita.

7. Murlen National Park

Known for its dense rainforest, rich biodiversity, and scenic trekking trails, Murlen National Park offers one of the closest experiences to untouched wilderness in Mizoram. Home to more than 100 species of orchids, along with a variety of bamboos and ferns, the park is a haven for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

A picture of Murlen, where dense vegetation, rich biodiversity, and mystical trekking trails define Mizoram’s untouched wilderness. A picture of Murlen, where dense vegetation, rich biodiversity, and mystical trekking trails define Mizoram’s untouched wilderness.

8. Tlabung

Situated on the banks of the Karnaphuli River, Tlabung offers a blend of scenic beauty and cultural heritage. The town is known for its strong Chakma traditions, providing visitors with an authentic glimpse into a way of life shaped by the river and close-knit community living.

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According to Surita, Tlabung’s biggest draw is the opportunity to experience Chakma culture firsthand through its traditional cuisine, handwoven textiles, bamboo crafts, and locally made ornaments. These cultural experiences, combined with the town’s riverside setting, make it a rewarding offbeat destination in Mizoram.

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Tlabung is located along the banks of the Karnaphuli River. Tlabung is located along the banks of the Karnaphuli River.

9. Vantawng Falls

Tucked amid dense forests near Thenzawl, Vantawng Falls is one of Mizoram’s most pleasing sights. Cascading from a height of around 750 feet, it is the tallest waterfall in the state and among the highest in Northeast India. Surrounded by lush greenery, the sight of the water plunging dramatically through the forested landscape creates a view that leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

10. Castle of Beino, Lawngtlai

One of southern Mizoram’s lesser-known attractions, the Castle of Beino in Lawngtlai district, is a striking natural landmark known for its rock formations. Often called the “Grand Canyon of Mizoram,” it overlooks the Kolodyne (Chhimtuipui) River, whose scenic presence enhances the area’s beauty while also supporting the livelihoods of local communities and fishermen.

Best time to visit Mizoram

For travellers looking to experience the state at its best, the months between October and March offer clearer skies, cooler weather, and easier access to many of its hidden trails, villages, and hilltops.

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The information

Getting There: Lengpui Airport, around 30 km from Aizawl, is the main gateway to Mizoram, while Sairang Railway Station, about 20 km from the city, provides rail connectivity to the rest of the country. Taxis and local transport are readily available from both points.

Inner Line Permit (ILP): Indian citizens (except residents of Mizoram) require an Inner Line Permit to enter the state. The permit can be obtained online or from designated government offices before travel.

Stuti Masih is an intern with The Indian Express