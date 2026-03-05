Beyond the Thar: 5 unique desert experiences in India

When we think of deserts in India, Rajasthan’s golden dunes instantly come to mind. But the country’s arid landscapes stretch far beyond the Thar. From icy cold deserts and shimmery white salt flats to fossil-rich plains and red dunes, India offers desert experiences that are surprisingly underexplored.

1) Stargazing in the cold desert of Ladakh

Hanle, Ladakh (Photo: Wikipedia)

When people think desert, they imagine heat. But Ladakh flips that narrative. Often called India’s “cold desert,” this high-altitude region is stark, dramatic, and almost lunar — especially around places like Nubra Valley.

What makes it unique? The silence and the sky. With minimal light pollution and thin mountain air, Ladakh is one of India’s best stargazing destinations. On clear nights, the Milky Way stretches visibly across the horizon. Add to that double-humped Bactrian camels in Hunder’s dunes, and you have a desert experience that feels worlds away from the Thar.