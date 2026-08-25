Beyond Sarnath: 5 lesser-known Buddhist gems in North India

While Sarnath and Bodh Gaya dominate India’s Buddhist tourism map, North India is dotted with quieter sites that offer a deeper look into the region’s Buddhist history. From ancient monastic remains to sacred caves and pilgrimage centres, these places are ideal for travellers looking to explore Buddhism beyond the well-trodden circuit.

Located in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Kushinagar is one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites in India, although it tends to receive less attention than Sarnath and Bodh Gaya. The ancient town is traditionally regarded as the place where Gautama Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana, or final liberation, after his death. The Mahaparinirvana Temple, home to a large reclining Buddha statue, is the spiritual heart of the site.

Visitors can also explore the nearby Ramabhar Stupa, believed to mark the Buddha’s cremation site, along with archaeological remains that offer glimpses into Kushinagar’s Buddhist past. Several monasteries and temples built by Buddhist communities from countries including Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Japan add an international character to the pilgrimage town.

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Sankissa, Uttar Pradesh

A more fitting lesser-known North Indian site is Sankissa, in Uttar Pradesh, associated with one of the Buddha’s miraculous descents from the heavens. Located in the Farrukhabad district, Sankissa—also known as Sankassa—is an important but relatively quiet Buddhist archaeological site. Buddhist tradition associates it with the Buddha’s descent from Trayastrimsa Heaven, where he is said to have taught his mother and other celestial beings.

One of the site’s most striking remnants is the Ashokan elephant capital, associated with Emperor Ashoka’s efforts to spread Buddhism across his empire. The archaeological remains and ancient mound make Sankisa particularly interesting for travellers fascinated by the intersection of Buddhist tradition and India’s early history.

Entrance gate of Tabo monastery (Photo: Wikipedia) Entrance gate of Tabo monastery (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tabo Monastery, Himachal Pradesh

High in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley lies Tabo Monastery, a remarkable Buddhist complex founded in 996 CE. Often described as one of the oldest continuously functioning Buddhist monasteries in India, Tabo is dramatically different from the Buddhist sites of the Gangetic plains. The monastery belongs to the Tibetan Buddhist tradition and is renowned for its ancient murals, sculptures and intricate artwork. Its temples contain artwork influenced by the Indo-Tibetan Buddhist artistic traditions that flourished across the Himalayan region.

The surrounding landscape is equally significant. Set in Spiti’s stark, high-altitude terrain, Tabo offers travellers an opportunity to experience Buddhist heritage alongside the distinctive culture and landscapes of the Trans-Himalayan region.

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Sanjauli from hilltop (Photo: Wikipedia) Sanjauli from hilltop (Photo: Wikipedia)

Happy Valley, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Away from Mussoorie’s better-known tourist attractions, Happy Valley offers a glimpse into the hill station’s Tibetan Buddhist heritage. The area is home to the Shedup Choepelling Temple, also known as the Tibetan Buddhist Temple, surrounded by prayer flags, colourful murals and traditional Buddhist imagery.

The monastery reflects the Tibetan community’s cultural presence in Mussoorie and provides a peaceful setting away from the town’s busy Mall Road. Visitors can admire the artwork, prayer wheels and Buddhist motifs while learning more about Tibetan traditions.

Sanjauli, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Located away from Shimla’s crowded Ridge and Mall Road, Sanjauli is another lesser-known destination for experiencing Tibetan Buddhist culture. The neighbourhood is home to monasteries that reflect the strong Tibetan Buddhist influence in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the notable landmarks is Dorje Drak Monastery, associated with the Nyingma tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. Its distinctive architecture, colourful prayer flags and serene surroundings make it a worthwhile stop for travellers exploring a quieter side of Shimla.