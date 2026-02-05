Beyond beaches: Three lesser-known monasteries in Goa

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Goa’s beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage often overshadow the state’s quieter, spiritual side. Beyond the tourist-thronged churches and popular cathedrals lie Christian monastic sites. These little-known retreats offer a glimpse into Goa’s layered past. Take a look at these 3 lesser-known monasteries in the coastal state:
Located near the ruins of St. Augustine Tower, the monastery of Santa Monica is one of Asia’s earliest and grandest nunneries—yet it remains surprisingly absent from mainstream travel lists. Today, it houses the Museum of Christian Art.
Why it’s special:
Built on the site of a 1613 Capuchin monastery, Pilar Seminary in Goa carries forward the legacy of the original Pilar Monastery. What began as a monastic retreat later developed into a prominent seminary and missionary centre. Today, the complex is known for its historic relics and a well-curated museum operated by the Society of the Missionaries of St. Francis Xavier.
Why it’s special:
This spiritual retreat stands apart from Goa’s usual tourist hotspots, offering travellers a quiet space for reflection and prayer. The monastery is renowned for its quiet ambience and minimalist architecture.
Why it’s special:
Beyond its spiritual depth, the monastery plays a significant role in Margao’s community through retreats, pastoral work, and its annual celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
