Beyond beaches: Three lesser-known monasteries in Goa

Goa’s beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage often overshadow the state’s quieter, spiritual side. Beyond the tourist-thronged churches and popular cathedrals lie Christian monastic sites. These little-known retreats offer a glimpse into Goa’s layered past. Take a look at these 3 lesser-known monasteries in the coastal state:

Nunnery of Santa Monica, Old Goa

Located near the ruins of St. Augustine Tower, the monastery of Santa Monica is one of Asia’s earliest and grandest nunneries—yet it remains surprisingly absent from mainstream travel lists. Today, it houses the Museum of Christian Art.

Why it’s special:

Built in 1606, it was once the largest convent in the Portuguese empire outside Europe.

The monastery sheltered nuns and was known for its strict discipline and scholarly environment.

Its Baroque-style architecture, long arched corridors, and high ceilings give it a grand appeal.

Pilar Seminary, Old Goa

Built on the site of a 1613 Capuchin monastery, Pilar Seminary in Goa carries forward the legacy of the original Pilar Monastery. What began as a monastic retreat later developed into a prominent seminary and missionary centre. Today, the complex is known for its historic relics and a well-curated museum operated by the Society of the Missionaries of St. Francis Xavier.