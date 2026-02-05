Beyond beaches: Three lesser-known monasteries in Goa

Goa may be celebrated for its beaches, but tucked away from the crowds are peaceful monasteries that reveal a deeper layer of the state’s heritage.

Monasteries in GoaCarmalite Monastery, Margao (Photo: Website/carmelitemonasterymargao.com)
Goa’s beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage often overshadow the state’s quieter, spiritual side. Beyond the tourist-thronged churches and popular cathedrals lie Christian monastic sites. These little-known retreats offer a glimpse into Goa’s layered past. Take a look at these 3 lesser-known monasteries in the coastal state:

Nunnery of Santa Monica, Old Goa

Located near the ruins of St. Augustine Tower, the monastery of Santa Monica is one of Asia’s earliest and grandest nunneries—yet it remains surprisingly absent from mainstream travel lists. Today, it houses the Museum of Christian Art.

Why it’s special:

  • Built in 1606, it was once the largest convent in the Portuguese empire outside Europe.
  • The monastery sheltered nuns and was known for its strict discipline and scholarly environment.
  • Its Baroque-style architecture, long arched corridors, and high ceilings give it a grand appeal.
Pilar Seminary, Old Goa

Built on the site of a 1613 Capuchin monastery, Pilar Seminary in Goa carries forward the legacy of the original Pilar Monastery. What began as a monastic retreat later developed into a prominent seminary and missionary centre. Today, the complex is known for its historic relics and a well-curated museum operated by the Society of the Missionaries of St. Francis Xavier.

Why it’s special:

  • The site traces its roots to the early 17th century, when missionaries established it as a hub for language study, pastoral work, and theological scholarship.
  • Pilar is still an active religious community today. Although access to some inner monastic spaces is restricted, travellers are welcome to visit the church, museum, and the surrounding gardens.
Monasteries in Goa Carmelite Monastery, Margao (Photo: Website/carmelitemonasterymargao.com)

The Carmelite Monastery, Margao

This spiritual retreat stands apart from Goa’s usual tourist hotspots, offering travellers a quiet space for reflection and prayer. The monastery is renowned for its quiet ambience and minimalist architecture.

Why it’s special:

Beyond its spiritual depth, the monastery plays a significant role in Margao’s community through retreats, pastoral work, and its annual celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

