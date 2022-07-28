These are the best tropical islands for remote work

July 28, 2022 7:30:26 pm
Popular Caribbean destinations like Curacao, Aruba and Jamaica are known for their great beaches, but they are also tropical islands that offer some of the best value for money for US digital nomads looking for a place to work and play.
That’s according to Zenefits, a human resources software company, which ranked 50 tropical islands against seven factors: population, average temperature, WiFi speed, cost of accommodation, average daily budget, ease of travel to the island from the US, and things to do and see.
The Dutch-Caribbean island of Curacao ranked first on the top-10 list, with comfortable average temperatures and WiFi speeds that top the US average. Outside work, there are pristine beaches tucked into coves and a national park where travelers come to watch turtles lay their eggs. Thailand’s Koh Phangan is another ideal location for remote working if cost is an issue. The average budget traveler only spends $17 per day, excluding accommodation.
The ranking reflects an emerging trend of remote working in the US. As working from home remains the norm, and companies offer more flexible arrangements, US workers are looking to head abroad for a change in environment. In response, countries have also adopted various measures to lure these business-leisure travelers, with Indonesia mulling a special visa for remote workers and Thailand unveiling tax incentives for long-term visa holders.
