The best tourism villages of the world in 2022 are…

The nature of travelling has changed in the past several months, with many trends suggesting that post-pandemic, people are on the lookout for offbeat, less-explored destinations around the world, instead of those that are frequented by tourists all the time. With this, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently announced its list of the world’s ‘best villages’.

On its website, the United Nations agency — that looks after the promotion of “responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism” — shared a list of 32 destinations from all around the world, which have been named as the ‘Best Tourism Villages 2022’. It stated that the accolade recognises “rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values and products”.

The UNWTO further mentioned the initiative recognises villages for their “commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects — economic, social and environmental – and a focus on developing tourism in line with the sustainable development goals (SDGs)”.

Interestingly, while 32 villages made it to the list, 136 were put forward by 57 UNTWO member states. The places have not been ranked; there is simply an alphabetical arrangement by name. Take a look:

• Zell am See, Austria

• Wagrain, Austria

• Puqueldón, Chile

• Dazhai, China

• Jingzhu, China

• Choachí, Colombia

• Aguarico, Ecuador

• Angochagua, Ecuador

• Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia

• Mestia, Georgia

• Kfar Kama, Israel

• Sauris Zahre, Italy

• Isola del Giglio, Italy

• Umm Qais, Jordan

• Creel, Mexico

• El Fuerte, Mexico

• Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

• Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

• Lamas, Peru

• Raqchi, Peru

• Castelo Novo, Portugal

• Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea

• Rasinari, Romania

• AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia

• Bohinj, Slovenia

• Rupit, Spain

• Alquézar, Spain

• Guadalupe, Spain

• Murten, Switzerland

• Andermatt, Switzerland

• Birgi, Türkiye

• Thái Hải, Vietnam

In total, 32 villages from 18 countries across the five world regions were awarded the recognition. UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement, “The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”

Additionally, UNWTO stated that it will work with a few other villages as part of the Upgrade Programme which, according to the website, will benefit those that “do not fully meet the criteria to receive recognition”. These villages will receive support from UNWTO and its partners in “improving elements of the areas identified as gaps in the evaluation process”.

Where will you travel to in 2023 👀📸 — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) December 30, 2022

India’s Khonoma village, located in Nagaland, is a part of this list. Other places mentioned are:

Advertisement

– Trevelin, Argentina

– Krupa na Vrbasu, Bosnia-Herzegovina

– Fontainhas, Cabo Verde

– Ninhue, Chile

– San Vicente de Chucuri, Colombia

– Barichara, Colombia

– Kalopanagiotis, Cyprus

– Pissouri, Cyprus

– Adaba, Ethiopia

– Neot Semadar, Israel

– Otricoli, Italy

– Il Ngwesi, Kenya

– Grand Baie, Mauritius

– Bella Vista, Paraguay

– Istebna, Poland

– Ferraria de São João, Portugal

– Castara, Trinidad and Tobago

– Anıtlı, Türkiye

– Cumalıkızık, Türkiye

ALSO READ | Jharkhand planning to promote ecotourism at scenic Netarhat

About Khonoma

According to Nagaland Tourism, Khonoma village is located 20 km from state capital Kohima. It is famously called ‘warrior village’, owing to its “fierce resistance during the British colonial period”. The village attracts many bird enthusiasts from around the world who come here to spend some relaxed time watching birds.

Advertisement

Khonoma is also said to be the first ‘green village’ in Asia, owing to the fact that it is “naturally blessed” with resources, has an “intriguing history and rich culture”; it is one of the most visited places in the state of Nagaland.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!